Libya's Gateway To The World: Benghazi International Airport Set To Open In 2026

MENAFN - Pressat) Strategic aviation megaproject leads Libya's transformation under Vision 2030

BENGHAZI, LIBYA | LONDON, UK - June 2025

Libya is writing a bold new chapter in its future with the launch of one of Africa's most ambitious infrastructure developments: Benghazi International Airport , slated for completion in 2026. This landmark $1.3 billion project marks a defining moment for Libya's Vision 2030, positioning the country as a regional trade, logistics, and aviation hub connecting Africa, Europe, and the Middle East.

Under the leadership of General Saddam Haftar , whose bold vision is driving Libya's infrastructural renaissance, the new airport is more than a transportation project - it is a national symbol of resilience, progress, and opportunity.

A National Transformation in Flight

The airport is being delivered by the National Development Agency (NDA) in partnership with Global Builders Company , a subsidiary of Terminal Group Holding. Spearheading this transformation is Mahmud Elforjani , Executive Director of the NDA, whose drive has been instrumental in advancing major development programmes aligned with Libya's national agenda.

“The new Benghazi International Airport is not just a gateway to the world - it's a gateway to Libya's future,” said Elforjani.“This project will catalyse trade, tourism, and economic development, while showcasing the immense potential of our people and our geography.”

Occupying 24 square kilometers, the facility is designed to handle 15 million passengers annually , with infrastructure capable of accommodating the world's largest aircraft, the Airbus A380. The new terminal will span 125,000 square meters , supported by a VIP terminal, cargo hub, and a 3.8-km runway - the longest in North Africa.

Vision 2030 in Action

This airport represents one of over 150 strategic projects currently underway as part of Vision 2030 Libya , the country's ambitious development plan focused on building a diversified, sustainable, and inclusive economy. The initiative is structured around three core pillars: A Flourishing Society, A Balanced Economy, and A State for the People - with infrastructure playing a pivotal role.

The airport will integrate with Benghazi's expanding Juliana Free Zone and Port , currently under modernization to support multimodal trade. The infrastructure forms part of a wider logistics vision that includes trans-Saharan trade corridors , economic free zones, and enhanced transport links to sub-Saharan Africa.

Design Rooted in Identity, Built for the World

Conceptualised by NRY Architects , the airport's sweeping rooflines evoke the form of Libya's deserts and the flow of the Mediterranean. The architecture reflects a nation rising, combining cultural symbolism with world-class function.

“Our company Octavius GB Ltd (ACE Modular Construction) were delighted to sign an official MOU recently in London with the National Development Agency. There is huge opportunity for our British Building Contractor Partners now that Libya is entering a transformative era including the launch of Benghazi International Airport,” said The Honourable Richard John Evans, CEO of Octavius GB Ltd.

“This incredible mega project is positioned well as a strategic gateway connecting Africa, Europe, and the Middle East. The airport symbolises national renewal and economic ambition. We look forward to collaborating with Mr Mahmud Elforjani and his team, backed by General Saddam Haftar's forward-looking leadership!”

Global Opportunity, Local Empowerment

The project is generating over 2,500 jobs, engaging international teams from 12 countries - yet its impact is local. New employment, training, and service opportunities are being created for Libyans, reinforcing the NDA's commitment to inclusive development.

Additionally, Libya's ultra-low aviation fuel costs offer airlines a significant cost advantage, making Benghazi a compelling base for international carriers and logistics operators.

A Statement to the World

As Libya opens up to global partners, the Benghazi International Airport stands as a beacon of confidence and commitment. It is a testament to a country not only rebuilding from the past - but reimagining its future.