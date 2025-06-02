Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Telangana Formation Day: PM Modi Greets People On Statehood Day, Says 'NDA Govt Has Undertaken...'

Telangana Formation Day: PM Modi Greets People On Statehood Day, Says 'NDA Govt Has Undertaken...'


2025-06-02 12:01:38
(MENAFN- Live Mint) PM Narendra Modi on Monday wished people of Telanagna on its statehood day, stating it has made“innumerable contributions to national progress”, while the NDA govt has taken steps for their“Ease of Living”.

PM Modi said,“Greetings to the wonderful people of Telangana on their Statehood Day. The state is known for making innumerable contributions to national progress. Over the last decade, the NDA Government has undertaken many measures to boost 'Ease of Living' for the people of the state. May the people of the state be blessed with success and prosperity.”

(More to come)

MENAFN02062025007365015876ID1109623275

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search