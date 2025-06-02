Telangana Formation Day: PM Modi Greets People On Statehood Day, Says 'NDA Govt Has Undertaken...'

MENAFN - Live Mint) PM Narendra Modi on Monday wished people of Telanagna on its statehood day, stating it has made“innumerable contributions to national progress”, while the NDA govt has taken steps for their“Ease of Living”.

PM Modi said,“Greetings to the wonderful people of Telangana on their Statehood Day. The state is known for making innumerable contributions to national progress. Over the last decade, the NDA Government has undertaken many measures to boost 'Ease of Living' for the people of the state. May the people of the state be blessed with success and prosperity.”

(More to come)