Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: City Continues To Suffer From Humid Heat When Will Monsoon Arrive? Check Here

Monsoon has entered Bengal ahead of schedule. Despite the arrival of the southwest monsoon, there hasn't been much monsoon rain yet.

Discomfort is increasing in the districts of South Bengal, including Kolkata. Clouds and sun play hide-and-seek since morning, but people are sweating profusely. South Bengal residents are suffering.

On Sunday, Kolkata's maximum temperature was 33.9 degrees Celsius, slightly below normal. The minimum temperature was 28.6 degrees.

The relative humidity in Kolkata and surrounding districts was around 86%, adding to the discomfort. No immediate relief is predicted on the Meteorological Department website.

No significant change in temperature or weather is expected in Kolkata and surrounding areas on Monday. Discomfort will persist.

While the Meteorological Department website forecasts rain throughout the week, no heavy rainfall is predicted for Kolkata and surrounding districts. Scattered moderate rain is expected on Wednesday and Thursday.

The Alipore Meteorological Department has issued a thunderstorm and rain alert for seven districts of West Bengal. Rain is likely within the next two to three hours.

Rain is expected in Jhargram, Purulia, Bankura, East Midnapore, North 24 Parganas, South Dinajpur, and Malda districts. Scattered rain is also possible in Kolkata.

Wind speeds may reach 30 to 40 kilometers per hour. The Alipore Meteorological Department has issued a warning.

Despite scattered rain, discomfort will persist in South Bengal. People will have to endure the humid heat.

The Meteorological Department had earlier announced the entry of the monsoon into Bengal, resulting in scattered rain in the hills.

It is unclear when the monsoon will enter South Bengal. Officials from the Alipore Meteorological Department have stated that favorable conditions exist for its entry within the next two days.