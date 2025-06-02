Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Sonakshi Sinha Birthday: Shahid To Zaheer 5 Actors She Dated Before Marriage

2025-06-02 12:01:06
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) <p><strong>Sonakshi Sinha married Zaheer Iqbal, but before that, she was linked to several Bollywood stars. Names like Shahid, Arjun, Bunty Sachdeva, and Aditya Shroff were associated with her</strong></p><img>Shahid Kapoor and Sonakshi Sinha were also linked, but their relationship didn't last long.<img>Sonakshi Sinha was linked to Arjun Kapoor. They reportedly grew close during the filming of 'Tevar,' but never publicly confirmed their relationship.<img>Sonakshi Sinha also had a relationship with Bunty Sachdeva, Sohail Khan's ex-wife Seema Sachdeva's brother.<img>The list also includes Aditya Shroff, Managing Director of Fame Cinemas. However, they broke up after a while.<img>After all these relationships, Sonakshi Sinha started dating Zaheer Iqbal, and they got married in 2024 after a few years of dating.

