Sonakshi Sinha Birthday: Shahid To Zaheer 5 Actors She Dated Before Marriage
Shahid Kapoor and Sonakshi Sinha were also linked, but their relationship didn't last long. Sonakshi Sinha was linked to Arjun Kapoor. They reportedly grew close during the filming of 'Tevar,' but never publicly confirmed their relationship. Sonakshi Sinha also had a relationship with Bunty Sachdeva, Sohail Khan's ex-wife Seema Sachdeva's brother. The list also includes Aditya Shroff, Managing Director of Fame Cinemas. However, they broke up after a while. After all these relationships, Sonakshi Sinha started dating Zaheer Iqbal, and they got married in 2024 after a few years of dating.
