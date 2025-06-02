Norway Chess 2025: 'Unprofessional' Carlsen Trolled For Slamming Table In Frustration After Gukesh's Historic Win (WATCH)

In a stunning turn of events at Norway Chess 2025, reigning World Champion D Gukesh secured his first-ever classical victory over World No.1 Magnus Carlsen in Stavanger on Sunday. The Indian teenager, who recently turned 19, delivered a nerve-wracking performance in Round 6 to defeat the Norwegian in a marathon 62-move battle lasting over four hours.

This win came days after Carlsen dealt Gukesh a major setback in the opening round, making the comeback all the more impressive. The victory propelled Gukesh to third place in the tournament standings with 8.5 points, trailing only Magnus Carlsen and American Fabiano Caruana by a single point.

Carlsen's Emotional Outburst Draws Criticism

However, the focus quickly shifted from the board to Magnus Carlsen's reaction after the defeat. The five-time world champion was caught on camera knocking the chess pieces off the board and punching the table in frustration-an act widely described as“very unprofessional.”

Many fans and analysts criticized Carlsen for losing his composure in such a high-profile event. The incident has sparked debates about sportsmanship and emotional control at the elite level of chess.

Gajewski: Victory Will Boost Gukesh's Confidence

Gukesh's Polish coach Grzegorz Gajewski spoke about the significance of this milestone following the world champion's win.“It (win) just gives a huge pump of confidence (to Gukesh) because once you've done it, you know you can do it again. And that's the plan,” Gajewski said.

When asked if Gukesh's breakthrough will inspire other Indian players to believe they can beat Carlsen, Gajewski responded affirmatively:“It certainly does.”

Looking ahead, the coach expressed optimism for the tournament and Gukesh's future encounters with Carlsen:“And for the tournament (Norway Chess) that's going ahead, it gives him (Gukesh) a bump. Hopefully we can break another unbreakable margin. Perfect.”