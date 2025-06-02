Housefull To Golmaal: 8 Bollywood Films With The Most Number Of Sequels

Many Bollywood films have sequels, but some have churned them out one after another. Akshay Kumar's Housefull 5 is coming out on June 6th

Akshay Kumar's Housefull has the most sequels. The franchise began in 2010, and the fifth installment releases on June 6th.

Ajay Devgn's Golmaal series has 4 films: Golmaal, Golmaal Returns, Golmaal 3, and Golmaal Again. Another sequel is reportedly in the works. The first film came out in 2006.

Arshad Warsi and Riteish Deshmukh's Dhamaal has 3 parts: Dhamaal, Double Dhamaal, and Total Dhamaal. Dhamaal 4 is reportedly in development. The first film released in 2007.

Akshay Kumar's Welcome has two parts: Welcome and Welcome Back. The next installment, Welcome to the Jungle, is ready for release. The first part came out in 2007.

Ajay Devgn's popular crime thriller Drishyam has two parts: Drishyam and Drishyam 2. A third part has been announced for 2026. The first part released in 2015.

Salman Khan's Tiger series has 3 films: Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, and Tiger 3. A Tiger 4 is reportedly being planned. The first film came out in 2012.

Abhishek Bachchan's Dhoom series has 3 films: Dhoom, Dhoom 2, and Dhoom 3. Dhoom 4 is reportedly in the works. The first film released in 2004.

Hrithik Roshan's Krrish series has 3 films: Koi... Mil Gaya, Krrish, and Krrish 3. Krrish 4 has been announced for 2027. The first film released in 2003.