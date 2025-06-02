Ali Fazal: A Mani Ratnam Film Isn't Something You Get Offered Every Day
“There are some calls you get in your life that you know instantly are meant to change the course of your journey - this was one of them,” said Ali.
The actor said that he didn't have to think for even a second before saying yes to the upcoming film.
“When you hear the name Mani Ratnam, you don't just think of cinema - you think of legacy, you think of storytelling that's transcendent, timeless, and deeply rooted in human emotion. I didn't have to think for a moment before saying yes to Thug Life,” he said.
“A Mani Ratnam film isn't something you get offered every day, and certainly not alongside someone as iconic as Kamal Haasan. The fact that this project brings together talent from across the Indian film industries in multiple languages makes it even more special.”
He feels honoured to be a part of the film.
“It's the kind of ambitious, large-scale storytelling I've always wanted to be part of. I feel incredibly honored and excited to step into this universe,” said Ali.
Thug Life is being mounted as a cinematic extravaganza that blends powerful performances with a gripping narrative and grand visuals, true to Mani Ratnam's directorial legacy. Thug Life is headlined by superstar Kamal Haasan. The film is slated for a grand theatrical release on June 5, in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada languages.
Ali also has Anurag Basu's“Metro...In Dino”, which delves into the complexities of bittersweet relationships set against a modern backdrop, showcasing the different shades and emotions of love.
It serves as a spiritual follow-up to Anurag's 2007 romantic musical, 'Life in a... Metro,' which portrayed the interconnected lives of nine individuals in Mumbai.
Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anurag Basu, and Taani Basu, the movie is scheduled for theatrical release on July 4.
