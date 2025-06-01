New Haven Barracks / Motor Vehicle Crash, DUI #1

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 25B5002438

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Josh Gurwicz, Tpr. Taylor Demick

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919

DATE/TIME: 06/01/25, 1905 hours

STREET: Vermont Route 17

TOWN: Addison

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Vermont Route 125

WEATHER: Cloudy

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR/ACCUSED: Dennis Doyle

AGE: 69

SEAT BELT: N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: E. Newport, NY

VIOLATION: DUI #1





VEHICLE YEAR: 2020

VEHICLE MAKE: Harley Davidson

VEHICLE MODEL: FB Motorcycle

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor

INJURIES: Minor

HOSPITAL: Porter





ACCUSED: Joseph Mullen

AGE: 54

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Northport, NY





SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 06/01/25 at approximately 1905 hours, Troopers responded to a single-vehicle motorcycle crash on Vermont Route 17 near the intersection of Vermont Route 125 in the Town of Addison. Investigation revealed V#1 was traveling west on VT Route 125 and entered onto Vermont Route 17, continuing westbound. V#1 subsequently exited the shoulder of VT Route 17 and overturned. The operator was identified as Dennis Doyle (69) of E. Newport, NY.

While speaking with Doyle, Troopers detected indicators of impairment. Doyle was screened, placed under arrest and transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing, Doyle was released to a sober party with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.





While on scene, Troopers identified, Joseph Mullen, (54) of Northport, NY as an uninvolved operator who had stopped at the crash scene. While speaking with Mullen, Troopers detected indicators of impairment. Mullen was placed under arrest for DUI - Refusal and transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing, Mullen was released to a sober party with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.









VCVC(s): Pending

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 6/16/25, 1230 hours

COURT: Addison

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

