New Haven Barracks / Motor Vehicle Crash, DUI #1
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 25B5002438
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Josh Gurwicz, Tpr. Taylor Demick
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919
DATE/TIME: 06/01/25, 1905 hours
STREET: Vermont Route 17
TOWN: Addison
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Vermont Route 125
WEATHER: Cloudy
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR/ACCUSED: Dennis Doyle
AGE: 69
SEAT BELT: N/A
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: E. Newport, NY
VIOLATION: DUI #1
VEHICLE YEAR: 2020
VEHICLE MAKE: Harley Davidson
VEHICLE MODEL: FB Motorcycle
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor
INJURIES: Minor
HOSPITAL: Porter
ACCUSED: Joseph Mullen
AGE: 54
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Northport, NY
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 06/01/25 at approximately 1905 hours, Troopers responded to a single-vehicle motorcycle crash on Vermont Route 17 near the intersection of Vermont Route 125 in the Town of Addison. Investigation revealed V#1 was traveling west on VT Route 125 and entered onto Vermont Route 17, continuing westbound. V#1 subsequently exited the shoulder of VT Route 17 and overturned. The operator was identified as Dennis Doyle (69) of E. Newport, NY.
While speaking with Doyle, Troopers detected indicators of impairment. Doyle was screened, placed under arrest and transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing, Doyle was released to a sober party with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.
While on scene, Troopers identified, Joseph Mullen, (54) of Northport, NY as an uninvolved operator who had stopped at the crash scene. While speaking with Mullen, Troopers detected indicators of impairment. Mullen was placed under arrest for DUI - Refusal and transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing, Mullen was released to a sober party with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.
VCVC(s): Pending
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 6/16/25, 1230 hours
COURT: Addison
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
