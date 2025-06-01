Single-Cell Protein Market Report 2025: Size, Trends, And Growth Insights For Global Expansion

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- What Is The Projected Market Size Of The Single-Cell Protein Market ?

Clear and significant growth of single-cell protein market From $14.55 billion in 2024, it will rise to $16.95 billion in 2025. This accounts for a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 16.5%, standing as a testament to the steady trajectory of the market. Factors related to this historic period growth include the increasing adoption of dietary supplements, a rising malnourished population globally, expanding industrial livestock production, the growing popularity of protein-rich goods, and government initiatives to support sustainable food production.

What Is The Future Forecast For The Single-Cell Protein Market?

Another pivotal consideration is the market's projection. The single-cell protein market size will surge to $30.89 billion in 2029. This comes with a CAGR of 16.2%, pointing to an even more optimistic future for this sector. This forecast period growth can be ascribed to the escalating animal feed sector, focus on greenhouse gas emissions reduction, expansion of single-cell protein applications, increasing consumer interest in health and wellness, and the development of novel production platforms and bioreactor designs. Major trends worth noting in the forecast period include advancements in fermentation technology, adoption of sustainable and eco-friendly methods, integration of SCP in animal feed and aquaculture industries, innovations in microbial fermentation techniques, and advancements in biotechnology yielding enhanced protein.

What Are The Key Drivers Propelling The Single-Cell Protein Market?

What are the key drivers for this accelerated growth? The industrial livestock production. This industry is expected to fuel the growth of the single-cell protein market moving forward significantly. Livestock production involves raising animals like cattle, pigs, and poultry for food, fiber, and other essential products. Not limited to addressing global food demands, it also bolsters rural economies and provides valuable resources such as meat, milk, and leather. Additionally, livestock production contributes to single-cell protein development by providing organic waste materials such as manure and agricultural residues. These critical components serve as substrates for microbial growth, enabling the cultivation of single-cell organisms utilized as sustainable protein sources.

Who Are The Primary Industry Players In The Single-Cell Protein Market?

In terms of the market's key players, the industry is catapulted by major companies including Cargill Incorporated, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Evonik Industries AG, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Nutreco N.V., Green Plains Inc., GNC Holdings Inc., Novozymes A/S, Angel Yeast Co. Ltd., Lallemand Inc., Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Marlow Foods Ltd., Cyanotech Corporation, Novus Biologicals LLC, TerraVia Holdings Inc., Calysta Inc., Algatechnologies Ltd, Mara Renewables Corporation, KnipBio Inc., Deep Branch Biotechnology Ltd., Solar Foods, BioProcess Algae LLC, Blue Bio Tech International GmbH, Unibio A/S, Willows Ingredients Ltd. These entities are at the forefront of innovation and are developing carbon-neutral proteins, which promote sustainable food production, reduce environmental impact, and meet the growing demand for eco-friendly alternatives.

How Is The Single-Cell Protein Market Segmented?

Examining the market's segmentation, it is dispersed by:

1 Species: Algae, Fungi, Bacteria, Yeast

2 Feedstock: Organic, Conventional

3 Application: Food And Beverages, Dietary Supplements, Animal Feed, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1 Algae: Spirulina, Chlorella, Dunaliella

2 Fungi: Mycoprotein, Edible Mushrooms, Filamentous Fungi Proteins

3 Bacteria: Methylophilus methylotrophus, Propionibacterium spp., Rhizobium spp

4 Yeast: Saccharomyces cerevisiae, Candida utilis, Kluyveromyces marxianus

What Are The Regional Insights Into The Single-Cell Protein Market?

From a geographic standpoint, North America was the largest region in the single-cell protein market in 2024, but the report covers a gamut of areas, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. Additionally, the countries covered include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, USA, Canada, Italy, and Spain.

