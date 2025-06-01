Dubai: Celebration To Mark Philippine Independence Anniversary On June 1

To mark the 127th anniversary of Philippine independence and UAE-Filipino friendship, a cultural celebration will be organised at Dubai World Trade Centre on June 1.

The day-long cultural festival, hosted by 'Emirates loves Philippines' in collaboration with Infinite Communities, will take place from 8am to 10pm.

Over 30,000 attendees from across the Filipino community in the UAE. Emirati dignitaries, Filipino diplomats, business leaders, and well-known social figures are also expected to join the celebration.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Organised in collaboration with Dubai Police, the event aims to showcase the rich cultural heritage of the Philippines through traditional music and dance performances, folk competitions, art displays, and interactive exhibits. Special entertainment areas for children and food stalls serving iconic Filipino dishes will further enhance the family-friendly experience.

The UAE is home to hundreds of thousands of Filipino residents, many of whom play vital roles in key sectors such as healthcare, education, engineering, retail, and tourism.

The UAE and the Philippines share a long-standing friendship, even before establishing official diplomatic ties in August 1974. These relations were further strengthened with the opening of the Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi in 1980 and the UAE Embassy in Manila in 1989, paving the way for deeper and more fruitful cooperation across various fields.