Jailed Pakistan Ex-PM Imran Khan Calls For Nationwide Protests

In a message from jail, former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan has called for nationwide protests "to restore the constitution."

Khan said he sent a message to his party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, to prepare for public protests in response to "injustice" faced.

The former Pakistani prime minister said he would lead the protest from jail as the party chief. "Bullets are fired at our peaceful protest, now we will not be shot," he said in a message posted on X.

Khan invited opposition parties to join the protest, which he said would involve bringing a no-confidence motion against "the way the Speaker of the National Assembly is running the House."

"I instruct the entire nation and overseas Pakistanis to brace themselves for peaceful protests in Pakistan and around the world," he said.

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, who is the current Speaker, was elected in March 2024. He belongs to the Pakistan Muslim League (N) party, led by Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan's current Prime Minister.

Khan said "During [the Speaker's] tenure, members of the National Assembly have been kidnapped from the House, speeches of our MNAs (Member of National Assembly) are censored; parliamentarians are being tortured outside Adiala Jail".

The jailed ex-prime minister also commented on alleged "election rigging", and the 26th Constitutional Amendment which he said "was to provide protection to the February 8 election fraud and victimise the PTI."

After this amendment, the judiciary has become a "government judiciary" with "full readiness to snatch reserved seats from us," Khan said.

He also called for "less courageous" party officials who "do not have the strength to withstand pressure" to step down in order to make place for those who can face pressure.