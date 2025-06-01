Pakistan: Imran Khan Says Talks With 'Puppet' PML-N Government Is Pointless

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that engaging in any talks with the "puppet" PML-N government is pointless and added that he will only speak to those who actually "hold power."

In a detailed post on X, following his conversation with lawyers in Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi where he is incarcerated, Khan said that situation in the country in light of the India-Pakistan tensions, terrorist attacks in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan as well as the state of current economy, "national unity is of utmost importance at this time."

"It is for these reasons that I have called for dialogue. But talks will only be held with those who actually hold power, and only in the national interest. I do not fear hardship - my resolve remains strong," Khan said in the post.

"Engaging in any talks with the puppet PML-N government is pointless. This illegitimate Form-47 installed government has already wasted two months. Its only objective is to cling to false authority. It holds no real power. This is the very regime that has utterly destroyed Pakistan's moral values and constitutional structure," added Khan, who has been in jail since 2023.