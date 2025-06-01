Jubilant PSG Parade Champions League Trophy In Paris

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Paris: An estimated 100,000 fans packed the Champs-Elysees on Sunday to cheer the Paris Saint-Germain players and staff as they paraded the Champions League trophy in the French capital.

The team came by bus directly from Roissy airport after touching down from Munich, where they beat Inter Milan in Saturday's final. They were greeted along the route by jubilant supporters.

Some had flags or flares, all wanted to savour their club winning the biggest prize in European club football for the first time in their history.

France's President Emmanuel Macron (centre) and Paris Saint Germain's President Nasser Al-Khelaifi (right) hold a jersey as Paris Saint-Germain's Brazilian defender #05 Marquinhos holds the trophy during the reception at the Elysee presidential palace in Paris on June 1, 2025. (Photo by Thomas Padilla / POOL / AFP)

The players, all wearing shirts with '25' on it, brandished the trophy and addressed the crowd as they drove.

"Lets' all sing together," shouted their emblematic captain Marquinhos.

Coach Luis Enrique and his team, including Desire Doue, the 19-year-old who lit up the final by scoring twice in the dazzling 5-0 win over Inter, later went to a reception at the Elysee palace hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron.



Paris Saint-Germain's players, officials and staff members pose with the UEFA Champions League trophy outside the Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris on June 1, 2025. (Photo by AFP)

Police were on high alert to prevent any repetition of the scenes that scarred the victory celebrations in the capital after the final whistle on Saturday night.

An estimated 11.8 million viewers watched the game on French television which sparked a long night of wild celebrations. Fans thronged the streets of the capital, letting off flares and fireworks as decades of pent-up frustration were released.

Police made nearly 600 arrests across France, the interior ministry said, after more than 200 cars were torched and police clashed with youths.

President Macron on Sunday called the violence "unacceptable" while PSG also condemned it.

"These isolated acts are contrary to the club's values and in no way represent the vast majority of our supporters, whose exemplary behaviour throughout the season deserves to be commended," PSG said.

The violence paled against an incident last Monday when a Premier League victory parade by Liverpool Football Club in the English city ended in horrific scenes after a car ploughed into the crowd, leaving 79 injured.



Paris Saint-Germain's supporters wave as the PSG team bus parades on the Champs-Elysees avenue in Paris on June 1, 2025. (Photo by Guillaume Souvant / AFP)

After Saturday's final, Macron hailed PSG's victory on social media as a "day of glory."

"Bravo, we are all proud," he wrote. "Paris is the capital of Europe tonight."

The margin of victory was the greatest in a final in the history of the Champions League or the European Cup that preceded it.

Qatar Sports Investments pumped hundreds of millions of euros into PSG since buying an ailing club in 2011, but over the last couple of have seasons turned their back on their former policy of signing stars such as Neymar and Lionel Messi and focussed instead spent their money on young French talent.

Doue cemented his status as a rising star in world football. Senny Mayulu, another 19-year-old, came on as a substitute towards the end and scored the fifth goal.

"I still can't believe it, I think it will only seem real tomorrow," Mayulu said after the game.

"In the dressing room, everyone broke down in their own way, you could see it in their eyes, people were filled with joy and pride."

PSG had lost their only other appearance in the final five years ago was the result but after Saturday's triumph, said they planned to win more.

"The objective now is to win again," PSG President Nasser Al-Khelaifi said. "It has taken 14 years of hard work but we are building something for the future."