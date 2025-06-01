Comprehensive Insights Of The Robotics As A Service Raas Market: Key Drivers, Trends, Growth & Forecast For 2025-2034

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The Business Research Company's Robotics As A Service (RaaS) Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Robotics as a Service RaaS market has notably expanded in recent years with evident growth from $22.96 billion in 2024 to an expected $26.93 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 17.3%. This growth is largely driven by industrial automation adoption, labor cost reduction, increasing demand for efficiency and productivity, growth in e-commerce and logistics, and rising awareness of robotics applications.

What Can We Expect For The Robotics As A Service Raas Market Size In The Future?

The market is expected to experience exponential growth in the next few years, surging to $56.88 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 20.6%. This growth is attributed to the expansion of Industry 4.0, the rising need for flexible and scalable automation solutions, expansion in the healthcare sector, the adoption of robotics in agriculture, and increasing demand for collaborative robots cobots.

What Role Does Automation Demand Play In The Growth Dynamics Of The Market?

The increasing demand for automation is expected to propel the growth of the robotics as a service RaaS market in the foreseeable future. Automation, involving the use of technology, machinery, or systems to execute tasks with minimal human involvement, enables efficient and seamless operations of robotic systems across industries. Leveraging automation, RaaS providers can deliver cost-effective, scalable, and advanced robotic solutions that are tailored to the specific needs of their clients.

Which Pivotal Players Are Operating In The Robotics As A Service Raas Market?

Key industry players include Lely Industries N.V., Kongberg Maritime AS, GreyOrange Pte Ltd., Locus Robotics Corp., 6 River Systems Inc., and Avidbots Corporation. These corporations are major contributors to market dynamics and growth.

What Are The Prevalent Trends In The Raas Market?

Major companies operating in the RaaS market are focusing on investments in RaaS to enhance operational efficiency, reduce upfront costs for clients, and offer scalable solutions customized for industry-specific needs. Such investments involve funding or acquiring services where robots are provided on subscription or a pay-per-use basis, enabling businesses to scale their automation needs without significant upfront expenditure.

How Is The Market Of The Raas Segmented?

The RaaS market report provides detailed segmentation –

1 By Type: Professional, Personal

2 By Application: Handling, Assembling, Dispensing, Processing, Welding And Soldering, And Other Applications

3 By End User: Agriculture, Inspection And Maintenance, Healthcare, Search And Rescue, Hospitality, Professional Cleaning, Gardening, Transport And Logistics, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1 By Professional: industrial robots, Commercial Service Robots, Logistics And Warehouse Robots, Medical Robots, Agricultural Robots

2 By Personal: Domestic Service Robots, Companion Robots, Educational Robots, Entertainment Robots, Healthcare Support Robots

What Regional Trends Are Shaping The Raas Market?

Offering regional insights, in 2024 Asia-Pacific was the largest market for RaaS. Europe, however, is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, which encompasses Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

