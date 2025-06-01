KKR Increases Offer Price for Public Purchase Offer for DATAGROUP Shares conditional upon Final Acceptance Level, Best and Final Offer for DATAGROUP Shares Expires on 6 June 2025

EQS-News: DATAGROUP SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

If the acceptance rate reaches at least 80% of the outstanding DATAGROUP shares, the Offer price will increase to EUR 56.50 per share and to EUR 58.00 per share, if it reaches at least 90%

If neither the 80% nor the 90% threshold is reached, the Offer price remains at EUR 54.00

The Offer and all other terms and conditions contained therein otherwise remain unchanged

The acceptance period runs until 6 June 2025, thereafter there will be no additional acceptance period as provided for in the WpÜG and the company will be delisted without a separate delisting offer BidCo explicitly rules out a further increase of the Offer price 1 June 2025 – Today, Dante Beteiligungen SE („BidCo“), a holding company controlled by investment funds, vehicles and accounts advised and managed by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. and its affiliates (collectively,“KKR”), has decided to increase the offer price of its public purchase offer („the Offer“) for the shares (ISIN: DE000A0JC8S7) of DATAGROUP SE („DATAGROUP”), conditional upon the success of the Offer. DATAGROUP shareholders can continue to accept the Offer and tender their shares into the Offer. The Offer price will remain at a price of EUR 54.00 per DATAGROUP share in cash (which represents an attractive premium of c. 33% to the XETRA closing share price of 15 April 2025) until an acceptance threshold of at least 80 % is reached. If the total number of DATAGROUP shares acquired by BidCo and its affiliates through the Offer or otherwise amounts to at least 80% (but less than 90%) of the outstanding DATAGROUP shares at the end of the acceptance period, the Offer price will increase to EUR 56.50 per DATAGROUP share. If the total number of DATAGROUP shares acquired through the Offer or otherwise amounts to at least 90% of the outstanding DATAGROUP shares at the end of the acceptance period, the Offer price will increase to EUR 58.00 per DATAGROUP share. As of today, BidCo has secured c. 59.4% of the outstanding DATAGROUP shares. Beyond the conditional increase, BidCo explicitly rules out a further increase of the Offer price as this is BidCo's best and final Offer. All other terms and conditions of the Offer remain unchanged. This amendment of the Offer also applies to shareholders who have already tendered their shares so they will also benefit from an increase of the offer price if the relevant acceptance thresholds are met. DATAGROUP Shareholders who have already accepted the Offer do not need to take any further action in this respect. In their reasoned opinion statement published on 23 May 2025, the Management Board and Supervisory Board of DATAGROUP expressed their support of BidCo's Offer for DATAGROUP shares and recommended shareholders to accept the Offer. Today's conditional increase of the Offer price further improves the attractiveness of the Offer. The acceptance period of the Offer will end on 6 June 2025 at 24:00 hrs. (local time Frankfurt am Main). In contrast to offers subject to the German Securities Acquisition and Takeover Act (Wertpapiererwerbs- und Übernahmegesetz,“WpÜG”), there will be no additional acceptance period. BidCo and DATAGROUP have further agreed on a delisting which is expected to be executed immediately after the settlement of the offer. A separate delisting offer is not required. Hence, this amendment constitutes BidCo's best and final Offer. The Offer document and the Offer amendment (in German and a non-binding English translation) as well as further information on the Offer are available at . Copies of these documents can also be obtained free of charge at Landesbank Baden-Württemberg (orders by email: ... upon provision of a shipping or email address). ### About KKR KKR is a leading global investment firm that offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. KKR aims to generate attractive investment returns by following a patient and disciplined investment approach, employing world-class people, and supporting growth in its portfolio companies and communities. KKR sponsors investment funds that invest in private equity, credit and real assets and has strategic partners that manage hedge funds. KKR's insurance subsidiaries offer retirement, life and reinsurance products under the management of Global Atlantic Financial Group. References to KKR's investments may include the activities of its sponsored funds and insurance subsidiaries. For additional information about KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR), please visit KKR's website at . For additional information about Global Atlantic Financial Group, please visit Global Atlantic Financial Group's website at . About DATAGROUP DATAGROUP is one of the leading German IT service providers. Some 3,700 employees at locations across Germany design, implement, and operate IT infrastructures and business applications. With its CORBOX product, DATAGROUP is a full-service provider, supporting global IT workplaces for medium and large enterprises as well as public authorities. DATAGROUP is growing organically and through acquisitions. The acquisition strategy is particularly noted for its optimal integration of new companies. DATAGROUP is actively participating in the consolidation process with its“buy and turn around” and its“buy and build” strategy. -p Media Contacts KKR Thea Homscheid

Mobile: +49 (0) 172 13 99 761

Email: ...

Emily Lagemann

Mobile: +49 (0) 160 99 27 13 35

Email: ... DATAGROUP

Anke Banaschewski

Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

Email: ...

