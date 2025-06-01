Electricity Minister Visits Europe's Largest Pumped-Storage Hydropower Station To Discuss Renewable Integration

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) As part of Egypt's efforts to modernize its energy infrastructure and expand renewable energy adoption, Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy Mahmoud Esmat began his visit to France by touring the Grand Maison plant-Europe's largest pumped-storage hydropower station.

The Grand Maison facility, located in the French Alps, plays a vital role in grid stability and is a flagship site for several EU-funded projects aimed at testing smart technologies that enhance hydropower's ability to support modern electricity networks. With a capacity of 1,800 megawatts and advanced reversible turbine systems, the plant is capable of quickly ramping up to full output in just three minutes, producing an annual total of 1,420 gigawatt-hours.

The minister's visit falls within the framework of Egypt's national energy strategy and the electricity sector's plan to increase the share of renewable energy in the country's energy mix. This transition necessitates integrating advanced storage solutions-such as pumped-storage hydropower-to ensure the stability and sustainability of the national grid.

During the visit, Esmat received a comprehensive briefing from plant officials on the Grand Maison's operational structure, including its two power stations-one above ground for conventional hydropower and another underground for pumping and generation. Officials also highlighted the plant's dual-mode turbine systems, which generate electricity during peak demand and operate as pumps during off-peak hours, storing energy for later use.

Esmat praised the technological advancements at the facility, particularly its structural design, operating systems, and coordination with grid operators. He stressed the importance of Egypt learning from and collaborating with French expertise, especially in areas such as clean energy, grid stability, pumped-storage technology, smart control centers, technical training, and energy loss reduction.

The minister emphasized Egypt's openness to expanding partnerships with French energy companies and attracting greater investment in the Egyptian energy sector. He reiterated the Ministry's commitment to encouraging both domestic and international private sector participation in energy infrastructure projects.

Esmat reaffirmed the Ministry's strategic focus on diversifying the energy mix and enhancing the share of renewables in electricity generation. Under Egypt's national energy strategy, renewable energy is expected to account for over 42% of total generation by 2030 and 60% by 2040. The plan includes large-scale integration of energy storage technologies and the development of pumped-storage facilities to ensure reliability and reduce dependence on fossil fuels.

The minister concluded by highlighting Egypt's dedication to maximizing the use of its natural resources, reducing carbon emissions, and transitioning to a low-carbon energy future through innovation, international cooperation, and robust private sector engagement.