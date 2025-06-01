ETA Pledges To Remove Obstacles Facing Industry To Maximize Benefits Of New Incentives

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Rasha Abdel Aal, Head of the Egyptian Tax Authority (ETA), affirmed the government's strong commitment to supporting the industrial sector-a cornerstone of national economic growth-by removing obstacles that hinder manufacturers from fully benefiting from newly introduced tax incentives.

Her remarks came during a regular meeting of the joint committee between the ETA and the Federation of Egyptian Industries (FEI), a key platform for public-private dialogue focused on streamlining tax procedures and integrating industrial players into the formal economy.

Abdel Aal emphasized that the authority is actively working to simplify processes and eliminate bureaucratic hurdles, particularly for factory owners and producers.“We are committed to ensuring that all industrial taxpayers can take full advantage of the new incentives. Open communication and timely responsiveness are essential to achieving high levels of voluntary compliance,” she said.

She praised the Federation of Egyptian Industries as a vital partner in these efforts.“The FEI plays a strategic role in voicing the needs of manufacturers and supporting our mission to build a more accessible and efficient tax system,” she added.







Key topics addressed during the meeting included the integration of industrial firms into the simplified tax regime, implementation of the electronic invoice and e-receipt systems, and clarification of income and value-added tax procedures.

Abdel Aal reaffirmed the ETA's intention to continue holding regular consultative meetings with the FEI and other economic stakeholders.“Our doors are always open. We aim to establish a tax environment rooted in partnership and trust-one that welcomes compliance and provides taxpayers with the support they need to grow and succeed.”

Mohamed El-Bahi, Chair of the FEI's Tax and Customs Committee, expressed appreciation for the ETA's and the Ministry of Finance's efforts to implement the new tax incentives.“We fully support these measures, which enhance the industrial sector's competitiveness and operational efficiency,” he said.

El-Bahi also noted that the FEI has proposed expanding outreach efforts through public awareness sessions across various governorates to explain the tax incentives in detail.“These sessions have already been held in governorates such as Damietta, Port Said, and El Mahalla, and have seen high engagement from local manufacturers and business owners,” he added.

He confirmed that the outreach campaign will continue in coordination with the Ministry of Finance, aligning with the government's broader vision of incorporating the informal economy into the formal tax framework.