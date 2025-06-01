MSMEDA, JICA Launch 2Nd Phase Of Technical Cooperation Programme To Support 20 Industrial Projects

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) The Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise Development Agency (MSMEDA) has launched the second phase of its joint technical cooperation programme with the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), aimed at enhancing the competitiveness of small industrial projects in Egypt. The new phase will focus on 20 enterprises across Minya and Alexandria governorates, particularly in the food processing and plastic manufacturing sectors.

Bassel Rahmy, CEO of MSMEDA, reaffirmed the agency's commitment to fostering partnerships with international development institutions as a means of supporting Egypt's small enterprise sector-especially industrial and productive ventures. He emphasized that such collaborations enhance the competitiveness of local businesses, empower domestic industries, and help create sustainable employment opportunities for youth.

Rahmy made his remarks during a meeting with Masami Yamamori, a member of JICA's expert team, and senior MSMEDA officials led by Deputy CEO Raafat Abbas. The meeting marked the official launch of the second phase of the cooperation programme, which is part of a broader initiative to strengthen business development services for Egyptian enterprises.







“This second phase reflects the continued confidence of international institutions in Egypt's economy and its promising investment environment,” Rahmy said. He added that MSMEDA and JICA have agreed to maintain close cooperation to support industrial and productive enterprises in both Minya and Alexandria. The programme will involve business development service providers who will offer technical support to factory owners, enabling them to scale their operations and access global markets.

Deputy CEO Raafat Abbas explained that the second phase of the programme aims to enhance the operational efficiency and productivity of participating businesses. In Minya, the focus will be on food processing enterprises, while in Alexandria, it will target plastic manufacturing businesses located in the Al-Merghem industrial zone. He noted that implementation is already underway, with a series of workshops organized for service providers and business owners.

Abbas added that Japanese experts are currently conducting on-site visits to participating factories to deliver technical consultations and propose practical solutions. These visits are part of a sustained effort to help business owners adopt more efficient operating models and improve overall performance. The projects will be closely monitored over the coming months to track progress and ensure results.

The first phase of the cooperation programme, which has already been completed, involved 14 projects that received tailored business development support from both Japanese and Egyptian consultants. Lessons learned from that phase are now being applied to expand the initiative's impact in the second stage.