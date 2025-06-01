Islamic Banking In Egypt Surges To EGP 1.08Trn In March 2025
Sharia-compliant deposits rose to EGP 784bn, accounting for 7.4% of total banking sector deposits. This reflects a year-on-year increase of EGP 273bn. Meanwhile, Islamic financing climbed to EGP 886bn, making up 6% of total loans issued in Egypt's banking sector, with an annual increase of EGP 310bn-also a 54% rise.
EIFA noted that 15 banks in Egypt are licensed by the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) to offer Islamic banking services, including four fully fledged Islamic banks: Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB), Faisal Islamic Bank of Egypt, Al Baraka Bank, and Kuwait Finance House. The remaining 11 institutions operate Islamic banking windows alongside conventional services.
The number of Islamic banking branches grew to 320 in March 2025-an increase of 56 branches year-on-year-bolstered by the expansion of Kuwait Finance House's network. These branches collectively serve nearly 4 million customers. EIFA also pointed out that some conventional banks offering Islamic products do so through their entire branch network, and Nasser Social Bank also provides sharia-compliant financial services.
Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank–Egypt retained its position as market leader, with total business volume reaching EGP 282bn, capturing 26.1% of the Islamic banking market. Faisal Islamic Bank of Egypt ranked second with EGP 247bn and a 22.9% share. Banque Misr's Islamic banking windows followed in third place at EGP 209bn (19.4%), while Al Baraka Bank held fourth position with EGP 134bn (12.4%). The United Bank came in fifth with EGP 16bn, accounting for a 1.5% market share.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Bet20 Launches Premium Casino Platform With Trusted Licensing, Instant Crypto Withdrawals, And Elite Gaming
- Reppo Launches World's First Liquid Node Sale, Pioneering Decentralized Data Infrastructure
- BTSE Announces Bitcoin Pizza Day Campaign Milestones
- SPAYZ.Io To Roll Out Payment Solutions In Key African Markets
- Moonx: Bydfi's On-Chain Trading Engine - A Ticket From CEX To DEX
- Superfunded Unveils A Revolutionary Transparency Upgrade
- NEXPACE Launches Maplestory N And NXPC Token, Charting A New Chapter For Maplestory Universe
CommentsNo comment