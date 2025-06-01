Haleon Captures Over 20% Market Share In Egypt, Locally Manufactures 90% Of Product Portfolio
Speaking to Daily News Egypt, Alavi said that local production covers trusted household names such as Sensodyne, Parodontax, Panadol, Otrivin, and Voltaren Emulgel, underscoring Haleon's commitment to supply chain resilience and economic contribution through technology transfer and export capabilities. Egypt serves as a key regional base for exports to the Maghreb, Gulf countries, and Saudi Arabia.
Alavi emphasized that local manufacturing has helped shield the company from global economic volatility, including inflation, currency fluctuations, and supply chain disruptions.“Our strategy has significantly minimized exposure to global shocks, enabling us to maintain stability and accessibility in the Egyptian market,” he noted.
Globally, Haleon is advancing its innovation pipeline, including a £130m investment in a new Global Oral Health Innovation Centre in Weybridge, UK, slated to open in 2027. The facility will support Haleon's category leadership in oral health and accelerate R&D for key brands like Sensodyne, which Alavi described as resilient due to its therapeutic value and strong dentist recommendations-even during economic downturns.
Recognizing the price sensitivity in emerging markets, Haleon has adopted a multi-format, tiered pricing strategy to ensure broad accessibility.
The company also champions self-care as a cornerstone of sustainable healthcare. Alavi cited research by the Global Self-Care Federation, which estimates self-care interventions have already delivered $119bn in global healthcare cost savings and $1.9trn in welfare gains-figures projected to rise to $179bn and $2.8trn, respectively.
Looking ahead, Alavi reaffirmed Haleon's long-term vision in Egypt:“We are committed to being a core contributor to the Egyptian healthcare ecosystem-by making everyday health more accessible, inclusive, and sustainable.”
