403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Ministry Participates In 'Cleaner Beach' Initiative
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Ministry of Municipality took part in the“Cleaner Beach” initiative, organised by the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Ambassadors, as part of its ongoing commitment to supporting grassroots environmental initiatives and fostering a culture of sustainability and environmental awareness among children.
The event, held at one of the nation's beaches, saw the participation of more than 200 children, with the assistant undersecretary for public services affairs at the Ministry of Municipality, engineer Abdullah Ahmed al-Karani, in attendance.
The official lauded the environmental awareness and sense of responsibility demonstrated by the children during the on-ground activities, which included beach clean-up operations and tree planting.
The event, al-Karani said, epitomised a bright image of an emerging generation that wields the responsibility toward the environment.
He added that the ministry is committed to supporting and hosting beneficial environmental initiatives as an investment in deepening the culture and building a more sustainable future.
The official reaffirmed the ministry's commitment to backing all voluntary and societal efforts that help protect natural resources and enhance the SDGs.
The event featured a broad range of activities, chiefly educational workshops, traditional games, and environmental contests, in addition to an art exhibition focused on recycling and environmental art.
Friends of the Environment Centre chairman Dr Saif Ali al-Hajari and Mohammed Hashem delivered awareness-raising lectures that addressed positive environmental behaviours as part of a programme designed by a group of school students participating within the SDGs Ambassadors.
The event wound up with a beach clean-up campaign and the planting of olive trees, conducted in collaboration with the Public Works Authority (Ashghal).
Participants also created a collective art installation that formed the word“Sustainability” using recycled materials.
The initiative was documented through aerial photography captured by a drone.
SDGs Ambassadors executive director Iman al-Obaidly highlighted that the event was a quintessential model for collective work and societal responsibility.
She indicated that it embodied the Ambassadors' commitment to spreading environmental awareness through leveraging innovative techniques that attract children.
The event, held at one of the nation's beaches, saw the participation of more than 200 children, with the assistant undersecretary for public services affairs at the Ministry of Municipality, engineer Abdullah Ahmed al-Karani, in attendance.
The official lauded the environmental awareness and sense of responsibility demonstrated by the children during the on-ground activities, which included beach clean-up operations and tree planting.
The event, al-Karani said, epitomised a bright image of an emerging generation that wields the responsibility toward the environment.
He added that the ministry is committed to supporting and hosting beneficial environmental initiatives as an investment in deepening the culture and building a more sustainable future.
The official reaffirmed the ministry's commitment to backing all voluntary and societal efforts that help protect natural resources and enhance the SDGs.
The event featured a broad range of activities, chiefly educational workshops, traditional games, and environmental contests, in addition to an art exhibition focused on recycling and environmental art.
Friends of the Environment Centre chairman Dr Saif Ali al-Hajari and Mohammed Hashem delivered awareness-raising lectures that addressed positive environmental behaviours as part of a programme designed by a group of school students participating within the SDGs Ambassadors.
The event wound up with a beach clean-up campaign and the planting of olive trees, conducted in collaboration with the Public Works Authority (Ashghal).
Participants also created a collective art installation that formed the word“Sustainability” using recycled materials.
The initiative was documented through aerial photography captured by a drone.
SDGs Ambassadors executive director Iman al-Obaidly highlighted that the event was a quintessential model for collective work and societal responsibility.
She indicated that it embodied the Ambassadors' commitment to spreading environmental awareness through leveraging innovative techniques that attract children.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Bet20 Launches Premium Casino Platform With Trusted Licensing, Instant Crypto Withdrawals, And Elite Gaming
- Reppo Launches World's First Liquid Node Sale, Pioneering Decentralized Data Infrastructure
- BTSE Announces Bitcoin Pizza Day Campaign Milestones
- SPAYZ.Io To Roll Out Payment Solutions In Key African Markets
- Moonx: Bydfi's On-Chain Trading Engine - A Ticket From CEX To DEX
- Superfunded Unveils A Revolutionary Transparency Upgrade
- NEXPACE Launches Maplestory N And NXPC Token, Charting A New Chapter For Maplestory Universe
CommentsNo comment