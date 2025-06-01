Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Secretary Rubio's Call With Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov

Secretary Rubio's Call With Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov


2025-06-01 11:01:42

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Tammy Bruce:

Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke today with Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov, at Russia’s request.  Secretary Rubio reiterated President Trump’s call for continued direct talks between Russia and Ukraine to achieve a lasting peace.

