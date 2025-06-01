Karnataka Weather, June 2: Breezy Weather And Thunderstorms On Monday

Karnataka Weather, June 2: Bengaluru, Mysuru, and Hubli-Dharwad brace for cloudy skies and thunderstorms on Monday.

Karnataka Weather, June 2: Bengaluru, Mysuru, and Hubli-Dharwad will see cloudy skies and scattered storms, and Mangaluru will see heavier rainfall and more intense humidity. Carrying an umbrella or raincoat is highly recommended. Let's look at the forecast below.

Bengaluru

Max Temperature: 31°C

Min Temperature: 21°C

Real Feel: 29°C

Cloudy and breezy day overall. Spotty thunderstorms are possible during the afternoon. It might feel slightly cooler due to cloud cover.

Mysuru

Max Temperature: 29°C

Min Temperature: 21°C

Real Feel: 30°C

Similar weather pattern as Bengaluru, with cloudy skies and breezy conditions. There is a chance of afternoon thunderstorms. The humidity will remain moderate.

Hubli-Dharwad

Max Temperature: 28°C

Min Temperature: 22°C

Real Feel: 30°C

Residents in Hubli-Dharwad should prepare for scattered thunderstorms during the morning hours.

Mangaluru

Max Temperature: 29°C

Min Temperature: 24°C

Real Feel: 34°C

Mangaluru will see the wettest and most humid weather in the state on June 2. The city is forecast to have heavy rain and thunderstorms.