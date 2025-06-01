Kerala Weather, June 2: Rain, Cloudy Skies, And Rising Humidity

Kerala Weather, June 2: Residents of Kochi, Kozhikode, Thiruvananthapuram, and Kollam should prepare for rain and thunderstorms.

Kerala Weather, June 2: Monday will bring cloudy skies, frequent rainfall, and humid conditions across cities. Residents are advised to stay updated with changing weather conditions. Let's look at the forecast below.

Kochi

Max Temperature: 31°C

Min Temperature: 26°C

Real Feel: 37°C

Kochi will see a cloudy day with occasional rain and thunderstorms. Residents are advised to stay prepared for slippery roads and possible traffic delays.

Kozhikode

Max Temperature: 29°C

Min Temperature: 24°C

Real Feel: 35°C

Rain is expected throughout the day in Kozhikode. High humidity is also expected. Residents should plan for consistent rainfall.

Thiruvananthapuram

Max Temperature: 33°C

Min Temperature: 24°C

Real Feel: 37°C

Cloudy with light morning rain. High temperatures and oppressive humidity will make it feel much warmer.

Kollam

Max Temperature: 32°C

Min Temperature: 26°C

Real Feel: 38°C

Strong chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Outdoor plans are likely to be disrupted by stormy spells.