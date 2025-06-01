Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kerala Weather, June 2: Rain, Cloudy Skies, And Rising Humidity

2025-06-01 10:09:13
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) <p>Kerala Weather, June 2: Residents of Kochi, Kozhikode, Thiruvananthapuram, and Kollam should prepare for rain and thunderstorms.</p><img><p><strong>Kerala Weather, June 2</strong>: Monday will bring cloudy skies, frequent rainfall, and humid conditions across cities. Residents are advised to stay updated with changing weather conditions. Let's look at the forecast below.</p><img><p><strong>Kochi </strong></p><p>Max Temperature: 31°C </p><p>Min Temperature: 26°C </p><p>Real Feel: 37°C </p><p>Kochi will see a cloudy day with occasional rain and thunderstorms. Residents are advised to stay prepared for slippery roads and possible traffic delays.</p><p><strong>Kozhikode </strong></p><p>Max Temperature: 29°C </p><p>Min Temperature: 24°C </p><p>Real Feel: 35°C </p><p>Rain is expected throughout the day in Kozhikode. High humidity is also expected. Residents should plan for consistent rainfall.</p><img><p><strong>Thiruvananthapuram </strong></p><p>Max Temperature: 33°C </p><p>Min Temperature: 24°C </p><p>Real Feel: 37°C </p><p>Cloudy with light morning rain. High temperatures and oppressive humidity will make it feel much warmer.</p><p><strong>Kollam </strong></p><p>Max Temperature: 32°C </p><p>Min Temperature: 26°C </p><p>Real Feel: 38°C </p><p>Strong chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Outdoor plans are likely to be disrupted by stormy spells.</p>

