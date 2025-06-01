Electric Motors Market Share Expected To Grow $206.4 Billion By 2029 Marketsandmarketstm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Delray Beach, FL, June 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --Electric motors market is driven mainly by Increasing demand for HVAC systems among residential, commercial, and industrial end-users, growing demand for electric motors in manufacturing industries, and rising demand for energy-efficient motors. The electric motor market has bloomed forth globally. All these sectors inherit demanding environments for solving problems and improving reliability. From electric vehicles to industrial machinery, consumer electronics to wind turbines, electric motors find applications in many areas. They not only ensure low energy consumption but also increase efficiency and reduce operating costs.

As the world population grows and economies expand, the demand for energy, particularly oil and gas, continues to rise. Increasing demand for HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning) systems among residential, commercial, and industrial end-users, industries shift towards energy-efficient electric motors due to lowered energy utilization and operational costs in manufacturing industries are some of the major driving factors for the electric motors market.

Download PDF Brochure:

List of Key Players in Electric Motors Market:



ABB (Switzerland)

Siemens (Germany)

WEG (Brazil)

Wolong Electric (China) NIDEC CORPORATION (Japan)

Drivers, Opportunities and Challenges in Electric Motors Market:



Driver: Increasing demand for HVAC systems in residential, commercial, and industrial sectors

Restraint: Fluctuating prices of raw materials

Opportunity: Transition in the global automotive industry toward electric vehicles Challenge: Shortage of components and supply chain issues

Electric mobility is making a huge transition in the global automobile industry. The proactive efforts for the decarbonization of society in Europe are driven by the ever-increasing share of electric motors in the market. Advancements in battery technologies have reduced costs of batteries and improved the charging speed of the batteries. The increase in government support by providing redemptions on tax and incentives for promoting eco-friendly electric vehicles through electric motors are also acts of opportunities for the growth of the electric motors market. As per the IEA, it is revealed that 50% of global passenger electric vehicles should come from China in the year 2025.

Many governments worldwide are implementing policies and incentives to promote the adoption of electric vehicles as part of efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and combat climate change. These policies include subsidies for EV purchases, tax incentives, and stricter emissions regulations, all of which are accelerating the transition to electric mobility and, consequently, increasing demand for electric vehicle motor market. The rapid growth of the EV market has led to the construction of new manufacturing facilities dedicated to producing electric vehicles and their components, including electric motors. Major automakers and new EV startups are investing heavily in scaling up production, which includes securing a reliable supply of electric motors. the growing demand for electric vehicles is a major driver of demand for electric motors. The transition to electric mobility, driven by technological advancements, government policies, and consumer preferences, is creating a significant and expanding market for electric motors across a wide range of vehicle types and applications. As the EV market continues to grow, the demand for efficient, powerful, and innovative electric motors will remain strong..

Request Sample Pages:

Asia Pacific region to be the largest electric motors market

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the global electric motor market size between 2024–2029, followed by Europe and North America. The urban population growth drives demand for infrastructure, including commercial buildings, residential complexes, and public utilities, all of which rely heavily on electric motors for HVAC systems, elevators, water treatment, etc are the reasons for the region's significant market size. Countries such as China and India are driving demand, supported by government initiatives promoting industrial automation and renewable energy adoption. The region's large water treatment plants and increasing electric vehicle manufacturing add to the demand for high-power motors. Moreover, improving motor efficiency and compact high-density designs also increase the market further. This is driving the electric motor market size in the Asia Pacific region.

Related Reports:

Brushless DC Motor Market - Global Forecast to 2028

Energy Efficient Motor Market - Global Forecast to 2028

CONTACT: About MarketsandMarketsTM MarketsandMarketsTM has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report. MarketsandMarketsTM is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe. Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem. The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing. Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStoreTM, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts. To find out more, visit TM.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. Contact: Mr. Rohan Salgarkar MarketsandMarketsTM INC. 1615 South Congress Ave. Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445, USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: ... Visit Our Website: