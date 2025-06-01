IMF Sees Strong Start For Kazakhstan's Economy
The growth was largely driven by strong performances in the services, transport, construction, manufacturing, and extractive sectors.
The IMF mission to Kazakhstan, led by Ali Al-Eyd, projected that growth will moderate to around 5 percent for the full year. The anticipated slowdown reflects weaker performance among key trading partners and the negative spillovers from lower global oil prices, which could dampen activity outside the oil sector. Over the medium term, non-oil GDP is expected to grow at a more sustainable pace of around 3.5 percent.
Domestic demand remains resilient, supported by continued consumer credit expansion and a loose fiscal policy. The IMF also pointed to increased public infrastructure investment as an important driver of growth.
Despite the current momentum, the fund cautioned that downside risks remain, particularly from external factors such as slower global growth and oil price volatility.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Bet20 Launches Premium Casino Platform With Trusted Licensing, Instant Crypto Withdrawals, And Elite Gaming
- Reppo Launches World's First Liquid Node Sale, Pioneering Decentralized Data Infrastructure
- BTSE Announces Bitcoin Pizza Day Campaign Milestones
- SPAYZ.Io To Roll Out Payment Solutions In Key African Markets
- Moonx: Bydfi's On-Chain Trading Engine - A Ticket From CEX To DEX
- Superfunded Unveils A Revolutionary Transparency Upgrade
- NEXPACE Launches Maplestory N And NXPC Token, Charting A New Chapter For Maplestory Universe
CommentsNo comment