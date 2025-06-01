Ravi Shankar Prasad-Led Delegation Meets UK's Shadow Foreign Secretary Priti Patel

MENAFN - IANS) London, June 2 (IANS) An all-party Indian Parliamentary delegation led by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Ravi Shankar Prasad held a meeting with UK's Shadow Foreign Secretary Priti Patel and her team, sharing India's firm resolve in combating cross-border terrorism as well as highlighted how Operation Sindoor exemplifies the new normal set by India in its efforts to counter terrorism.

Taking to social media platform X on Sunday evening, the Indian Embassy in London in a post said: "The All-Party Parliamentary Delegation met with Shadow Foreign Secretary @pritipatel and her team to share India's firm resolve in combating cross-border terrorism. They also highlighted how #OperationSindoor exemplifies the new normal set by India in this ongoing effort."

The Indian Embassy in London in a press statement said: "The All-Party Parliamentary Delegation was briefed this morning by Indian High Commissioner to the UK, Vikram Doraiswami, on India-UK relations and cooperation in countering terrorism. The delegation visited the Ambedkar Museum to pay tribute to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar on the 75th anniversary of the entry into force of the Constitution of India. On this solemn occasion, the delegation recalled that one of the most heinous examples of Pakistan-abetted and directed terrorism-the 26/11 Mumbai attacks -- was launched on November 26, 2008, a date that marks the adoption of India's Constitution in 1949."

The Indian Embassy in London in the press statement also added: "Subsequently, the delegation visited Tavistock Square Gardens to offer floral tributes at the statue of Mahatma Gandhi. In remembering Gandhiji's legacy, they reaffirmed his belief that "there being no absolute and universal standard of right, terrorism must be held to be wrong in every case"."

"In the evening, the All-Party Delegation interacted with members of the large and diverse Indian diaspora at India House. The delegation reaffirmed India's united stance and unwavering commitment to combating terrorism in all its forms. They emphasised India's readiness to decisively respond to any and all acts of terrorism, underscoring the nation's policy of zero tolerance towards such threats," the press statement said.

"The Delegation also met with Shadow Foreign Secretary and MP Priti Patel and her team over dinner."

The Indian delegation, led by Ravi Shankar Prasad, includes BJP MPs -- Daggubati Purandeswari and Samik Bhattacharya, Shiv Sena-UBT MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, BJP MP Ghulam Ali Khatana, Congress MP Amar Singh, former Union Minister MJ Akbar, and former Ambassador Pankaj Saran and M. Thambidurai (AIADMK) arrived in London on May 31.

Earlier on Sunday evening, the Indian Embassy in London also said in another X post: "The All Party Delegation of MPs interacted with representatives of the large and diverse Indian Diaspora at India House in London today. They reaffirmed India's united stance and unwavering commitment to combating terrorism in all its forms, and underlined the readiness of India to continue to decisively punish any and all acts of terror. #OperationSindoor."

BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad in a post on X said: "Along with my esteemed colleagues from the all-party delegation, I had the privilege of visiting the Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Museum in London, where we paid heartfelt tributes to the revered Dr. Ambedkar. We feel honoured to be in this historic house, where Dr. Ambedkar resided for two years. The Indian government has acquired and preserved this significant residence, which is now maintained by the Indian High Commission. By offering flowers, we paid our respects to this great Indian leader and revered reformer. It's noteworthy that all five sites associated with Dr. Ambedkar's life and work are preserved as 'Smriti Sthal', reflecting his enduring legacy. I extend my deepest respects to his remarkable contributions. Furthermore, we reaffirmed Indian democracy's unwavering commitment to combating terrorism in all its forms."

"Accompanied by my colleagues from the all-party delegation, I paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi's statue at Tavistock Square Gardens in central London," BJP MP Prasad added.

"At the Ambedkar Museum in London, paid heartfelt tribute to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar -- the architect of the Indian Constitution -- on its 75th anniversary. Honouring his enduring legacy of justice, equality, and democracy, and reaffirming our democratic resolve to stand united against terrorism," BJP MP and one of the delegation members, Gulam Ali Khatana, said on X.

"Babasaheb Ambedkar was a visionary who rose above religion. He recognised casteism in India as a social reality and dedicated his life to ensuring that every citizen received their rights. His commitment to the country, particularly during the framing of the Indian Constitution in the Constituent Assembly, is well known...." Samik Bhattacharya told IANS.