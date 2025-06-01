Crypto Lottery's Biggest Unclaimed Win: $211,992 Search Underway For Player 'Supah Man'

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOLCasino.io urges mystery winner“Supah Man” to claim the $211,992 crypto lotto prize believed to be the largest unclaimed win of its kind to date.







NEW YORK, June 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A $211,992.86 prize from a verified Eurojackpot crypto lottery bet on LOLCasino.io remains unclaimed , sparking a public search for the elusive winner known only by their screen name:“Supah Man.”

The winning bet was placed for the May 9, 2025 draw using LOLCasino's native token, $LOL, and matched five numbers: 1, 5, 27, 36, 43. The bet was verified by blockchain records and betting logs, with the payout to be made in U.S. dollars. Despite having a verified account and email address on file, the winner has neither logged in nor responded to multiple outreach attempts from the platform.

“This isn't a glitch or a gimmick, the win is real, verified, and ready to be paid out,” said a spokesperson for LOLCasino.“We've contacted the winner using the email associated with their account, but haven't heard back. We just need Supah Man to check their inbox.”

In a bid to track down the winner, LOLCasino has launched a social media campaign under the hashtag #WhereIsSupahMan, inviting the crypto and gaming communities to help spread the word. The platform confirms the win is subject to a three-month claim window from the draw date. If the prize is not claimed by August 9, 2025, it will be forfeited.

Though larger promotional jackpots have circulated in the crypto space, this is believed to be the largest verified unclaimed win tied to a real-world lottery draw using a blockchain-based gaming platform.

LOLCasino.io was built on the remains of $LOL , a meme token originally abandoned by its creators and later revived by a grassroots community. It now powers a full-scale gaming platform including a crypto casino, sportsbook, and lottery. Beyond wagering, the $LOL ecosystem has expanded into crypto-themed browser games, a Web3 merchandise store, and an upcoming decentralized exchange (DEX) set to launch later this year.

Anyone who may know the identity or contact method for“Supah Man” is encouraged to get in touch or help amplify the message online.

