Carsgen Presents Research Results On Satri-Cel In The Lancet And At The 2025 ASCO Annual Meeting

SHANGHAI, June 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CARsgen Therapeutics Holdings Limited (Stock Code: 2171), a company focused on developing innovative CAR T-cell therapies, announces that the results of the pivotal Phase II clinical trial in China (CT041-ST-01, NCT04581473) investigating satricabtagene autoleucel ("satri-cel", CT041) (a Claudin18.2-specific autologous CAR T-cell product candidate) in patients with Claudin18.2-positive, advanced gastric/gastroesophageal junction cancer refractory to at least two prior lines of treatment, have been published in The Lancet and were orally presented at the 2025 ASCO Annual Meeting. Further details have been posted on the corporate website .

The article in The Lancet was titled "Claudin-18 isoform 2-specific CAR T-cell therapy (satri-cel) versus treatment of physician's choice for previously treated advanced gastric or gastro-oesophageal junction cancer (CT041-ST-01): a randomised, open-label, phase 2 trial". Full article available at: .

The oral presentation at the 2025 ASCO Annual Meeting (Abstract 4003) was titled "Claudin18.2-specific CAR T cells (Satri-cel) versus treatment of physician's choice (TPC) for previously treated advanced gastric or gastroesophageal junction cancer (G/GEJC): Primary results from a randomized, open-label, phase II trial (CT041-ST-01)".

Professor Lin Shen from Beijing Cancer Hospital, the principal investigator of this study , said, "The CT041-ST-01 trial represents the world's first randomized controlled clinical study of CAR-T cell therapy for solid tumors. In patients with heavily pretreated, advanced gastric/gastroesophageal junction cancer who have extremely limited treatment options and poor prognosis, satri-cel has demonstrated breakthrough efficacy with significant clinical benefits, including much improved progression-free survival (PFS), overall survival (OS), and tumor response rates. This brings new hope to patients with otherwise medically untreatable conditions. We are further exploring satri-cel's potential in adjuvant settings and as first-line sequential therapies, aiming to intervene earlier in the disease course, extend patients' survival, and ultimately pursue potential cures."

Dr. Zonghai Li, Founder, Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, and Chief Scientific Officer of CARsgen Therapeutics , said, "We are honored that the CT041-ST-01 study results were published in The Lancet-a premier, global medical journal-and presented at the 2025 ASCO Annual Meeting. The positive result of this randomized controlled trial marks a major milestone in solid tumor CAR-T therapy. These achievements are a testament to the whole research team's years of dedication, and we extend our deepest gratitude to patients and their families for their trust and participation. This year, satri-cel has been granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation and Priority Review by the Center for Drug Evaluation (CDE) of China's National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) for the treatment of Claudin18.2-positive advanced gastric/gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma (G/GEJA) in patients who have failed at least two prior lines of therapy. We plan to submit a New Drug Application (NDA) for satri-cel to the NMPA this month and anticipate its approval as the world's first commercially available CAR-T product for solid tumors, bringing benefits to patients."

About Satri-cel

Satri-cel is an autologous CAR T-cell product candidate against the protein Claudin18.2 that has the potential to be the first-in-class globally. Satri-cel targets the treatment of Claudin18.2-positive solid tumors with a primary focus on G/GEJA and pancreatic cancer (PC). Initiated trials include investigator-initiated trials (CT041-CG4006, NCT03874897), a confirmatory Phase II clinical trial for advanced G/GEJA in China (CT041-ST-01, NCT04581473), a Phase Ib clinical trial for PC adjuvant therapy in China (CT041-ST-05, NCT05911217), an investigator-initiated trial for satri-cel be used as consolidation treatment following adjuvant therapy in patients with resected G/GEJA (CT041-CG4010, NCT06857786), and a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for advanced gastric or pancreatic adenocarcinoma in North America (CT041-ST-02, NCT04404595).

Satri-cel has been granted Priority Review by the Center for Drug Evaluation (CDE) of China's National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) for the treatment of Claudin18.2-positive advanced G/GEJA in patients who have failed at least two prior lines of therapy in May 2025. Satri-cel has been granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation by the CDE of China's NMPA for the treatment of Claudin18.2-positive advanced G/GEJA in patients who have failed at least two prior lines of therapy in March 2025. Satri-cel was granted Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy designation by U.S. FDA for the treatment of advanced G/GEJA with Claudin18.2-positive tumors in January 2022. Satri-cel received Orphan Drug designation from the U.S. FDA in September 2020 for the treatment of G/GEJA.

About CARsgen Therapeutics Holdings Limited

CARsgen is a biopharmaceutical company focusing on developing innovative CAR T-cell therapies to address the unmet clinical needs including but not limited to hematologic malignancies, solid tumors and autoimmune diseases. CARsgen has established end-to-end capabilities for CAR T-cell research and development covering target discovery, preclinical research, product clinical development, and commercial-scale production. CARsgen has developed novel in-house technologies and a product pipeline with global rights to address challenges faced by existing CAR T-cell therapies. Efforts include improving safety profile, enhancing the efficacy in treating solid tumors, and reducing treatment costs, etc. CARsgen's mission is to be a global biopharmaceutical leader that provides innovative and differentiated cell therapies for patients worldwide and makes cancer and other diseases curable.

Forward-looking Statements

All statements in this press release that are not historical fact or that do not relate to present facts or current conditions are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements express the Group's current views, projections, beliefs and expectations with respect to future events as of the date of this press release. Such forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and factors beyond the Group's control. As a result, they are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, and actual events or results may differ materially from these forward-looking statements and the forward-looking events discussed in this press release might not occur. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those detailed under the heading "Principal Risks and Uncertainties" in our most recent annual report and interim report and other announcements and reports made available on our corporate website, . No representation or warranty is given as to the achievement or reasonableness of, and no reliance should be placed on, any projections, targets, estimates or forecasts contained in this press release.

