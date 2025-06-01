Peacock 1953 Aircraft Hand Watch: Heritage Meets Horological Innovation In A Tribute To China's Watchmaking Pioneers

The year 1953 marked a turning point in the People's Republic of China-an era of rebuilding and renewed peace. Peacock commemorates that moment with a watch that channels vintage soul through design cues first seen in the Hongqi series of the 1970s, when Liaoning Watch Factory (now Peacock) celebrated the successful launch of Dongfanghong-1 , China's first satellite, on 24 April 1970 . The original "Aircraft Hand"-a sweeping, aircraft-shaped seconds hand-became an emblem of hope and progress, earning cult status among collectors.

The "Red Flag Hand" & Flame-Blued Titanium

Peacock elevates the vintage motif into the "Red Flag Hand" , accentuating its curves and sharpening its profile to evoke both aviation and national symbolism. Each hand undergoes hand-flame-bluing on titanium alloy -a notably demanding technique that involves heating the metal to 550–600 °C over a naked flame, producing a shifting blue-violet iridescence through natural oxidation, not paint. Unlike steel-which blues at ~300 °C-titanium requires much higher temperatures, making the process exceptionally rare and difficult.

Four Shades of Triumph

Echoing the journey from struggle to victory, the collection introduces four dial hues- CANG XIAN , XI , SHU - each named for the tones of water, frost, dawn, and sunrise. These colors symbolize resilience, silent strength, renewed promise, and radiant glory, respectively, weaving narrative depth into every glance at the dial.

Masterful Details



Five-Facet Dauphine Hands : Hour and minute hands shaped via Peacock's proprietary five-facet cutting technique (100+ precision cuts), with brushed tops and mirror-polished bevels for optimal legibility and luminous interplay.

Custom Calligraphic Numerals : Arabic indices inspired by Zan Ke engraving and classical brush strokes, engraved and brushed on the dial for tactile depth and cultural resonance. Narrative Date Window : On the 19th, the aperture reveals Yalu River Bridge line art; on the 27th, a peace dove emerges-subtle tributes to the brand's Dandong heritage and a universal message of hope.

Movement & Finishing

The in-house PAX6910 automatic caliber channels Swiss haute horlogerie traditions-featuring Geneva stripes, perlage, polished anglage, chamfered bridges, and a gold-toned rotor-while offering five-position adjustment and robust reliability.

Case & Strap

Encased in 904L aerospace-grade steel , the 38.5 mm case (9.4 mm thick) balances brushed and mirror finishes. Bugle Horn lugs symbolize courage, and a raised sapphire crystal ensures crystal-clear legibility. Paired with a hand-stitched Novonappa calfskin strap-stitched in waxed thread and engraved "1953.7.27"-this watch is built to last as long as its legend.

