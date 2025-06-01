Toronto's Top Creators

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Toronto Star's annual influencer spotlight features 10 GTA content creators and an engaging platform for sponsors

TORONTO, June 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Toronto Star's Culture section is a showcase of unique people who make our world more interesting, inclusive and inspiring and once each year the editorial team puts a celebratory focus on the city's Top Creators.

On the weekend, the Star dropped its annual special feature with its Top 10 picks for the best creators in our city for food, fashion, career, mental health, disability advocacy, Toronto issues, beauty and more. Together, the featured talent influences over 13 million followers at home and abroad.

“This group of inspiring Torontonians are the people shaping what we think, what we buy, how we eat, play and even what we believe,” says Laura De Carufel, Director of Lifestyle and Culture Content for the Toronto Star.“They're part of a new class of entrepreneurs powering the city and pushing it forward.”

The Top 10 celebration rolled out on thestar.com and in the Saturday Star print edition, May 31. It will be capped off with a special event at Arcadia Earth the evening of June 3, where the featured creators are being feted by the Star and a group of engaged client supporters who've put their brands forward in this collaborative initiative.

Party-goers (by exclusive invitation) will get to meet and mingle with the celebrated creators while exploring the immersive environment of Arcadia Earth , experiencing spring fashion with returning partner, Reitmans and partaking of exquisite sips with the Arterra Wine bar. Other event partners include Daniel et Daniel, Steam Whistle and Corby Canada.

