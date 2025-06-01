403
Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Sunday Until 00:00 GMT
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT - His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and President of Syria Ahmad Al-Sharaa presided over the official round of talks between the two countries.
KUWAIT - The eight countries participating in the voluntary production reduction within OPEC+ are committed to market stability, Minister of Oil, Tareq Al-Roumi said.
AMMAN - Syrian President Ahmad Al-Sharaa affirmed his country's commitment to working with Kuwait towards achieving mutual development goals, and strengthening cooperation and Arab solidarity.
KUWAIT - Kuwaiti Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya received Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud and his accompanying delegation at the Kuwait International Airport on the occasion of their official visit to the State of Kuwait.
KUWAIT - Kuwait is expected to continue experiencing hot, dusty weather and strong winds on Tuesday and Wednesday due to a surface low-pressure system, according to a senior meteorological official.
KUWAIT - Economic "integration" within Gulf Arab states is a major step forward towards sustainable growth, Kuwait's finance minister said.
KUWAIT - Kuwaiti Minister of Social Affairs, Family, and Childhood Affairs Dr. Amthal Al-Huwaila announced executive regulations for Decree-Law No. (49) of 2024 concerning the Unified Law on Voluntary Work for the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states.
KUWAIT - Kuwaiti players Zaid and Abdulaziz Al-Sulaitin won four gold medals in the Asian Jiu-Jitsu Championship in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.
GAZA - Israeli occupation forces killed over 30 Palestinians, and injured 320 others who gathered near aid distributions areas, west of Rafah.
NEW DELHI - At least 30 people were killed and 78,000 others were displaced following floods and landslides caused by incessant rains in northeastern India in the last two days. (end) ibi
