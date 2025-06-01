Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Egypt Launched Campaign To Combat Single-Use Plastic Bags

2025-06-01 08:04:57
(MENAFN- Nam News Network) CAIRO, Jun 2 (NNN-MENA) – Egypt launched a national awareness campaign against single-use plastic bags, yesterday.

Egypt's Minister of Environment, Yasmine Fouad, said, the initiative aims to achieve a just green transition, underscoring the government's commitment to reducing plastic use.

The minister emphasised the benefits of reducing plastic bag production, including lowering the costs associated with importing raw materials.

Fouad also highlighted the severe damage, plastic pollution has caused to living organisms in Egypt, with a particularly concerning impact on numerous marine species.

She further explained that, the shift towards using eco-friendly bags requires establishing regulations with the industrial sector, and the government is providing incentives to promote investment in plastic alternatives.

Meanwhile, Yasser Abdullah, CEO of Egypt's Waste Management Regulatory Authority, said that, the campaign's importance lies in its significant role in reducing pollution from plastic waste, through the use of reusable alternatives, thereby lowering the need for plastic production.– NNN-MENA

