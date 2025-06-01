Egypt Launched Campaign To Combat Single-Use Plastic Bags
Egypt's Minister of Environment, Yasmine Fouad, said, the initiative aims to achieve a just green transition, underscoring the government's commitment to reducing plastic use.
The minister emphasised the benefits of reducing plastic bag production, including lowering the costs associated with importing raw materials.
Fouad also highlighted the severe damage, plastic pollution has caused to living organisms in Egypt, with a particularly concerning impact on numerous marine species.
She further explained that, the shift towards using eco-friendly bags requires establishing regulations with the industrial sector, and the government is providing incentives to promote investment in plastic alternatives.
Meanwhile, Yasser Abdullah, CEO of Egypt's Waste Management Regulatory Authority, said that, the campaign's importance lies in its significant role in reducing pollution from plastic waste, through the use of reusable alternatives, thereby lowering the need for plastic production.– NNN-MENA
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Bet20 Launches Premium Casino Platform With Trusted Licensing, Instant Crypto Withdrawals, And Elite Gaming
- Reppo Launches World's First Liquid Node Sale, Pioneering Decentralized Data Infrastructure
- BTSE Announces Bitcoin Pizza Day Campaign Milestones
- SPAYZ.Io To Roll Out Payment Solutions In Key African Markets
- Moonx: Bydfi's On-Chain Trading Engine - A Ticket From CEX To DEX
- Superfunded Unveils A Revolutionary Transparency Upgrade
- NEXPACE Launches Maplestory N And NXPC Token, Charting A New Chapter For Maplestory Universe
CommentsNo comment