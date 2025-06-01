At Least 31 Murdered By Israeli Gunfire Near Aid Centre In S. Gaza Total Death Toll: 61,700

MENAFN - Nam News Network) GAZA, Jun 2 (NNN-WAFA) – At least 31 Palestinians were murdered yesterday, by Israeli gunfire, near a humanitarian aid centre in southern Gaza, according to Palestinian sources.

At least 31 Palestinian people were murdered, and dozens of others seriously injured, in the morning, when trigger-happy Israeli forces opened fire, near a humanitarian aid distribution point in Rafah, southern Gaza, where residents were gathering to receive aid, Gaza-based health authority said in a statement.

Most of the injuries were in the upper body, and the death toll could rise due to the severity of the wounds, said Mohammed Abu Afash, director of the Medical Relief Organisation in Gaza, adding that, ambulances have difficulty reaching the scene due to the ongoing Zionist Israeli military activities.

Eyewitnesses said that, thousands of people had arrived at the aid centre, since early morning hours, when gunfire and explosions erupted.

Calling the incident part of a“pattern of repeated targeting” of aid distribution locations, by the ruthless Israeli soldiers, the Hamas-run Gaza government media office said in a press statement that, the area was operating in coordination with an American-Israeli company, and under the supervision of Israeli forces.

Also yesterday, the Barbaric Israeli Defence Forces said in a statement that, it is unaware of injuries caused by its fire, within the Humanitarian Aid distribution site, and that the matter is still under review.

Israeli media cited military sources as saying that, the utterly odious Israeli military operations in the area were aimed at targeting“terrorist elements.”

The Israeli regime closed border crossings and curtailed the flow of humanitarian aid into Gaza on Mar 2. Only Limited access has been permitted since May 22.

The marauding Israeli forces resumed its assault on Gaza on Mar 18, following a two-month truce with Hamas. Since then, 4,149 Palestinians have been murdered and 12,149 injured, according to Gaza-based health authorities, yesterday, bringing the total Palestinian death toll to more than 61,700.– NNN-WAFA