Bell's Master Blend Sauces Sign NIL Deal With Basketball Star Davion Thompson For Exclusive DT3 Hot BBQ Fusion Sauce

Davion Thompson Sign NIL Collaboration Deal with Bell's Master Blend Sauces for the New DT3 Hot BBQ Fusion Sauce

Pictured (left to right): Davion Thompson at NIL Basketball Collaboration Signing with Monique Bell, Mayor Mary Basta, and Tania Thompson (Davion's Mom).

Pictured (left to right): Darrius Webb (NIL Agent), Kevin & Monique Bell (Owner of Bell's Master Blend Sauces), Davion Thompson (NIL Athlete and Basketball Player), Tenia & Dennis Thompson (Proud Parents of Davion Thompson) at Bolingbrook Mayor Mary Basta's Office.

Davion Thompson (DT3) Sign NIL Deal with Bell's Master Blend Sauces to produce“Exclusive” DT3 Hot BBQ Fusion Sauces.

- Kevin & Monique BellSTOCKBRIDGE, GA, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Basketball Star Davion Thompson Signs Endorsement Deal with Bell's Master Blend Sauces for Exclusive“DT3 Hot BBQ Fusion” Buffalo Wing Sauce. Rising basketball sensation Davion Thompson is making moves both on and off the court. The Bolingbrook High School standout has officially signed an endorsement deal with Bell's Master Blend Sauces to launch his own signature buffalo wing sauce,“DT3 Hot BBQ Fusion.”This collaboration marks Thompson's first sauce business partnership, showcasing his expanding influence beyond basketball. The“DT3 Hot BBQ Fusion” sauce combines the sweet tangy barbecue flavor, with a kick of heat like Davion's crossover to create a unique and flavorful experience for sauce lovers.“I've always loved great food, and when the opportunity came about to work with Bell's Master Blend to create my own sauce, I knew it was a dream come true” said Thompson.“DT3 Hot BBQ Fusion is a mix of bold flavors that represent my style-fiery, smooth, and unforgettable.”Bell's Master Blend Sauces, known for its handcrafted, gourmet, and premium flavors, sees this partnership as a perfect fit.“Davion is a dynamic young athlete with a bright future, and we're excited to bring his vision to life in the form of an incredible new sauce,” said by Kevin & Monique Bell CEO/CFO and spokesperson for the Bell's Master Blend Sauce Company.The“DT3 Hot BBQ Fusion” sauce will be available for purchase online and at select retailers, with a launch event planned, on June 1, 2025, for fans of Davion Thompson (DT3) and food lovers alike can look forward to tasting the bold new flavor inspired by one of basketball's rising stars.About Davion ThompsonDavion Thompson is a sophomore basketball standout at Bolingbrook High School in Illinois. Davion was voted the 2025 Chicago Sun-Times player of the year, Illinois Maxprep Highschool player of the year, and ranked #22 on espn. Furthermore , he is recognized as one of the top high school players in the nation, Davion has received multiple Division I scholarship offers and continues to grow his brand both on and off the court.About Bell's Master Blend SaucesBell's Master Blend Sauces is a family-owned sauce company specializing in gourmet and hand-crafted blends to bring that exceptional flavor to every dish! With a commitment to bold taste and superior ingredients, The Bell's Master Blend Company continues to innovate in the world of sauces and seasonings by bringing you Twisted Teriyaki, Hot Lemon Pepper Zest, Wicked Hot, Buffalo Mild, and the new DT3 Hot BBQ Fusion Sauce for Davion Thompson.For media inquiries, interviews, or additional information, please contact:Darrius Webb...470-409-9732HMG Sports ManagementWebsite: bellsmasterblendsauces

