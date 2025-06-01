TORRAS Personal Cooling With Coolify Series: A Tech-Driven Solution For Comfort, Wellness, And Women's Health

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, June 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As global temperatures continue to rise and daily comfort becomes a growing concern, TORRAS is making waves with its innovative-a wearable air conditioner engineered to deliver rapid, personal cooling through cutting-edge semiconductor technology. But beyond its impressive specs and sleek aesthetics, Coolify is also gaining recognition for another powerful role: providing, especially during menopause.

TORRAS, a technology brand known for blending innovation with lifestyle-driven solutions, believes that technology should serve real human needs , and Coolify is a perfect reflection of that mission.

A Breakthrough in Personal Cooling Technology

Coolify isn't just another neck fan-it's a wearable air conditioning system designed for next-generation, body-centered comfort. At its core lies an advanced semiconductor cooling plate embedded within the collar, capable of dropping the skin temperature on the neck by up to 18°F (10°C) within just 3 seconds. Unlike traditional fans that simply circulate ambient air, Coolify creates a genuine cooling effect that users can feel immediately .

Engineered with ergonomics in mind , Coolify fits snugly around the neck and targets the sides and back of the neck -areas rich in arteries that play a crucial role in regulating core body temperature. By focusing cooling power on these critical zones, the device ensures rapid and efficient heat relief without compromising comfort.

Additional features include:

Three-speed smart temperature controls for customizable comfort

8-hour battery life for all-day usability

Ultra-quiet operation for discreet use in workspaces, social settings, or while sleeping

Lightweight and travel-friendly design with a stylish, minimalist look that complements any outfit

With its combination of advanced engineering and sleek design, Coolify has quickly become a favorite among tech-savvy consumers and outdoor enthusiasts alike . But some of its most impactful use cases come from a group that isn't always the center of tech innovation: women in midlife .

Supporting Women's Health: A Lifesaver for Hot Flashes and Hormonal Spikes

For women going through menopause, hot flashes are among the most common and disruptive symptoms. Sudden spikes in body temperature, facial flushing, sweating, and anxiety can make everyday life-whether at home, work, or out in public-uncomfortable and overwhelming. Traditional solutions like hormone therapy or cooling gels are either invasive or short-lived.

This is where Coolify is quietly changing lives .

Through direct customer feedback, TORRAS has discovered that a significant portion of Coolify users are women managing menopause-related symptoms . One user shared:“I was waking up drenched and exhausted every night. Coolify changed that. I wear it before bed, and I finally sleep through the night.”

Another wrote:“It's discreet and stylish-I can wear it in the office or on walks without drawing attention. Most importantly, I feel like I have control over my body again.”

Because the neck houses multiple arteries that influence body temperature , cooling this area directly helps reduce hot flash intensity and duration. Unlike fans or ice packs, Coolify is hands-free, consistent, and wearable throughout the day or night.

By offering a non-invasive, drug-free, and dignified solution for a problem that affects millions of women, TORRAS is proud to be supporting a demographic often overlooked in the tech innovation space.

Everyday Comfort, Anywhere and Everywhere

While its impact on women's wellness is significant, Coolify was also designed for a wide range of everyday scenarios , making it a multi-purpose companion for the modern lifestyle.

1. Daily Commutes & Urban Life Subways, buses, traffic-filled streets-urban environments can feel stifling in the summer. Coolify ensures personal climate control with a simple press of a button, making rush hour more bearable and sweat-free.

2. Travel & Theme Parks From family vacations to amusement parks like Disney, Coolify has been praised as the ultimate travel essential . A recent user blog even hailed it as the“best neck fan for Disney,” helping visitors beat the heat while enjoying outdoor attractions.

3. Outdoor Adventures Whether hiking, biking, or camping, Coolify is a powerful yet compact cooling device for those who love the outdoors. With no external fans to hold and no cords to manage, it allows full freedom of movement while keeping body temperature in check.

4. Office & Remote Work Environments In offices where thermostats can't be adjusted or in shared workspaces, Coolify provides personalized cooling without disturbing colleagues. Its low-noise operation makes it perfect for Zoom calls, deep focus sessions, and quiet rooms.

5. Nighttime Use & Sleep Quality Some users incorporate Coolify into their nighttime routine, using it before sleep or even throughout the night to prevent heat spikes , leading to better rest and reduced sleep disturbances.

Tech with Purpose: TORRAS's Vision for Human-Centered Innovation

More than a cooling gadget, Coolify represents a new frontier of wearable wellness tech . By marrying scientific design with empathy for daily challenges-like menopausal discomfort, urban heat stress, and the need for discreet comfort-TORRAS has crafted a product that is both technically advanced and emotionally intelligent .

“We didn't just want to create a product that cools the skin,” says a spokesperson for TORRAS.“We wanted to create a product that elevates how people feel , improves their day-to-day lives, and empowers them to move freely, comfortably, and confidently-no matter the temperature or stage of life.”

As TORRAS continues to expand its innovation pipeline, the company remains committed to addressing real human needs with high-performance, beautifully designed solutions . Whether you're managing hormonal transitions, chasing your kids through a summer park, or just trying to stay cool on the subway, Coolify is here to offer a smarter, kinder, cooler experience.

