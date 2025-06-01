NHRC Chairperson Meets Arab Parliament President

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Chairperson of the National Human Rights Committee (NHRC) HE Maryam bint Abdullah Al Attiyah met with the President of the Arab Parliament HE Mohamed Ahmed Al Yammahi.

In a statement issued Sunday, NHRC said that the meeting discussed the key outcomes of the International Conference on Artificial Intelligence and Human Rights: "Opportunities, Risks, and Visions for a Better Future," which the State of Qatar hosted with a wide participation from specialized international and regional organizations.

During the meeting, HE Maryam bint Abdullah Al Attiyah expressed her deep appreciation for the Arab Parliament's participation in the opening of the conference, describing it as clear proof of the parliament's keenness to support the human rights system and strengthen cooperation frameworks with national institutions concerned with this vital field.

Al Attiyah emphasized the importance of consolidating partnerships among Arab parliaments and National Human Rights Institutions (NHRIs), noting the need to integrate both sides' roles to serve the Arab human rights agenda.

In this context, Her Excellency proposed creating a joint framework to organize an annual forum that brings together both sides, alongside cooperating on holding courses, workshops, and seminars, in addition to institutional interaction with United Nations and European Union mechanisms regarding issues of common interest.

For his part, HE Mohamed Ahmed Al Yammahi congratulated NHRC for organizing an outstanding conference, which attracted more than 1,200 participants from around the world, reflecting international trust in the State of Qatar's efforts.

His Excellency expressed confidence that the conference's outcomes will provide a qualitative addition to the international discussion on human rights in the era of artificial intelligence.

Al Yammahi also noted an imminent signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Arab Parliament and NHRC, which will enhance institutional cooperation and the exchange of expertise.