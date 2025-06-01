Security Shaken In Russia After Ukraine's Deep-Inside Drone Assault
According to Ukrainian intelligence sources, the coordinated strike damaged or destroyed over 40 Russian military aircraft. The operation, described by some pro-Kremlin commentators as“Russia's Pearl Harbor,” drew parallels to the infamous 1941 Japanese attack on the U.S. that led to America's entry into World War II.
Russian officials have labeled the attack a“terrorist act,” while Ukrainian sources revealed that the drones, concealed in mobile sheds and deployed from trucks deep inside Russian territory, demonstrate the creative and technological adaptability of Ukraine's war effort, according to a SkyNews report.
The mission, codenamed Spider's Web, reportedly took 18 months to prepare. Its success underscores Ukraine's ability to strike at the heart of Russian military infrastructure despite being the weaker power on paper.
In Moscow, outrage is growing. Military blogger Roman Alekhin called for a response“as harsh or harsher than America's retaliation after Pearl Harbor.” With tensions soaring, some observers are already speculating that President Putin may again resort to nuclear threats.
