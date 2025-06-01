Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Egypt, Qatar Affirm Commitment To Reaching Ceasefire In Gaza


2025-06-01 07:05:42
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, June 1 (KUNA) -- Egypt and Qatar confirmed on Sunday their continued efforts to overcome points of disagreement to reach a lasting ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip.
This came in an Egyptian-Qatari statement regarding the ceasefire negotiations in Gaza, according to a press release issued by the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
The two countries confirmed their continuous effort to bridge perspectives and work on overcoming points of disagreements, based on the proposal of the US Special Envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff.
Cairo and Doha called on all parties to act responsibly and to support the efforts of the mediators in ending the crisis in Gaza to restore stability and peace to the region.
Both countries expressed their desire for a 60 day-long truce that would lead to a permanent ceasefire in Gaza, allowing the entry of humanitarian and relief aid to enter through the crossings.
The statement expressed Egypt and Qatar's hope for an agreement that would alleviate the suffering of the Palestinian people in Gaza, leading to a complete end to the war and beginning reconstruction. (end)
