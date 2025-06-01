Saudi FM Starts Official Visit To Kuwait

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 1 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya received on Sunday Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud and his accompanying delegation at the Kuwait International Airport on the occasion of their official visit to the State of Kuwait. (end)
