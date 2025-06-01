Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
US Renews Call For Direct Russia-Ukraine Peace Talks


2025-06-01 07:05:42
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, June 1 (KUNA) -- The United States renewed on Sunday its call on Russia and Ukraine to engage in direct talks for a peaceful settlement to the conflict in Ukraine.
This came in a phone call held today between US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, according to a statement by the Spokesperson of the Department of State Tammy Bruce.
She pointed out that during the call, initiated by Lavrov, Secretary Rubio reiterated President Trump's call for continued direct talks between Russia and Ukraine to achieve a lasting peace. (end)
