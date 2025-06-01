403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
US Renews Call For Direct Russia-Ukraine Peace Talks
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, June 1 (KUNA) -- The United States renewed on Sunday its call on Russia and Ukraine to engage in direct talks for a peaceful settlement to the conflict in Ukraine.
This came in a phone call held today between US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, according to a statement by the Spokesperson of the Department of State Tammy Bruce.
She pointed out that during the call, initiated by Lavrov, Secretary Rubio reiterated President Trump's call for continued direct talks between Russia and Ukraine to achieve a lasting peace. (end)
rsr
This came in a phone call held today between US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, according to a statement by the Spokesperson of the Department of State Tammy Bruce.
She pointed out that during the call, initiated by Lavrov, Secretary Rubio reiterated President Trump's call for continued direct talks between Russia and Ukraine to achieve a lasting peace. (end)
rsr
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Bet20 Launches Premium Casino Platform With Trusted Licensing, Instant Crypto Withdrawals, And Elite Gaming
- Reppo Launches World's First Liquid Node Sale, Pioneering Decentralized Data Infrastructure
- BTSE Announces Bitcoin Pizza Day Campaign Milestones
- SPAYZ.Io To Roll Out Payment Solutions In Key African Markets
- Moonx: Bydfi's On-Chain Trading Engine - A Ticket From CEX To DEX
- Superfunded Unveils A Revolutionary Transparency Upgrade
- NEXPACE Launches Maplestory N And NXPC Token, Charting A New Chapter For Maplestory Universe
CommentsNo comment