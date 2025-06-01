Letter From Seoul: This Isn't Just Another Election

MENAFN - Asia Times) Sometimes when momentous things happen in a country, most people don't notice.

That's normal.

People focus on their lives – jobs, family, finances, and the like.

I've been in Seoul, South Korea, for about a week, having been asked to come and see what's going on with the upcoming presidential election.

You wouldn't know that an election that might determine South Korea's future is underway.

The election was called three months ago after conservative president Yoon Suk-yeol's impeachment. He'd declared martial law out of frustration over the leftist-dominated National Assembly using its immense power to make governing impossible.

Yoon called it a“legislative dictatorship .”

So now it's a race between Lee Jae-myung from the leftist Democratic Party of Korea (DP) and Kim Moon-soo – of the generally conservative People Power Party (PPP).

The DPK contains some hard-core radicals who want to align with the People's Republic of China and North Korea and even end the US-ROK alliance. Lee himself has called the US forces“occupiers” – and is charged with involvement in sending $8 million to North Korea when he was governor of Gyeonggi Province. One of his lieutenants has already been convicted.

Kim – a former labor activist is pro-US alliance. And he has no illusions about or love for South Korean leftists – having once been one of them – or the Chinese communists and North Korea.

But there is another conservative candidate running. Lee Jun-seok of the small New Reform Party will siphon off votes from Kim.

Polls, not always reliable, put the DPK in the lead.

We will know soon enough.

Two days of early voting are finished and election day is June 3d.