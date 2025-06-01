Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Mass Shooting At North Carolina House Party: 1 Dead, 11 Injured

Mass Shooting At North Carolina House Party: 1 Dead, 11 Injured


2025-06-01 07:01:11
(MENAFN- Live Mint) A late-night party in Hickory, western North Carolina, turned tragic early Sunday when gunfire erupted, killing one person and injuring at least 11 others. The shooting occurred around 12:45 a.m., according to the Catawba County Sheriff's Office.

"One victim is currently in critical condition," the sheriff's office stated, while noting that 10 other victims remain hospitalised in serious condition. The names and ages of those injured have not yet been released.

Over 100 people reportedly at scene

According to local news outlet WSOC-TV, the shooting took place during a crowded house party attended by as many as 100 people, many of them reportedly high school students from nearby schools.

Witnesses described scenes of chaos as shots rang out. People started ducking, screaming, running in all directions - it was panic, they said.

Authorities launch multi-agency investigation

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and the Hickory Police Department are leading the probe into the shooting. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is also assisting. No arrests have been made, and it is not yet clear how many shooters were involved or how many shots were fired.

Major Turk commenting on the normally peaceful neighborhood said that this street is usually very quiet.

(With AP inputs)

MENAFN01062025007365015876ID1109622651

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search