Minnesota Governor Tim Walz Wishes 'Happy Pride Month', Gets Slammed By MAGA Supporters

Tim Walz , the reigning Governor of Minnesota, was slammed by social media users and Donald Trump's MAGA supporters for showing support towards Pride Month in the United States. The running mate of Democratic Party candidate Kamala Harris in the US Presidential polls 2024 had to face an onslaught of hate comments under his post captioned,"No matter who you are or who you love, you are welcome here. Happy Pride Month, Minnesota!"

Tim Walz issues proclamation

In the post was his official proclamation of Pride Month, bearing the Great Seal of the State of Minnesota. The first segment of the proclamation reads, "In 2025, we commemorate the 56th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots, which began as a response to a police raid at the Stonewall Inn in New York, where lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer people fought back during days of protest and demonstrations against police harassment and violence towards LGBTQ+ people; and..."

"The Stonewall Riots and the broader LGBTQ liberation movement were shaped by the leadership and resistance of transgender and lesbian women of color, including Marsha P. Johnson, Sylvia Rivera, and Stormé Delarverie. Their courage laid the groundwork for generations of advocacy, visibility, and justice; and...", the proclamation continues.

What more did Tim Walz' post say?

The last segment of Tim Walz' official proclamation spoke about the importance of the identity of the LGBTQ community and the resilience to keep fighting for justice and equality.

"Each June, people in Minnesota and around the world observe Pride as a time to celebrate LGBTQ identity, community, and resilience and to continue the fight for justice, equity, and liberation. Pride honors the legacy of resistance and protest of the Stonewall Riots and affirms that the fight continues against discrimination, violence, and systemic barriers, and We affirm that LGBTQ+ people deserve respect, compassion, and a place to be their authentic selves, and we recommit to the safety and support of all our community members, and we celebrate diversity, equity, and inclusion throughout Minnesota," the proclamation read.

Democrat VP nominee gets slammed online

Soon after the post, Walz had to bear the wrath of MAGA activists and supporters. A MAGA supporter wrote,“Are you really this much of a predator?” Another social media user wrote ,“Would a conservative white man be welcomed?”

Others began commenting about the "real" Pride Month. "This is the real 'Pride" Month, Tim," a comment read. One of the replies to this comment thread said ,“May is veterans month, but you don't know that because you don't actually care.”

Another quippy comment on Walz' post reads,"Where's our straight month??"