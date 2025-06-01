Governor Newsom And Acting Governor Kounalakis Honor Fallen Baldwin Park Police Officer

MENAFN - EIN Presswire)– Governor Gavin Newsom and Acting Governor Eleni Kounalakis issued the following statement regarding the death of Baldwin Park Police Department Officer Samuel Riveros:

“We mourn the tragic loss of one of California's brave law enforcement officers, who was killed in the line of duty while selflessly protecting the community. Our deepest condolences go out to Officer Riveros' family, loved ones, and colleagues. We share in their grief and honor his sacrifice made in service to the public's safety.”

On May 31, 2025, Officer Riveros was among the officers who were immediately met with gunfire after answering a call at a residence, resulting in fatal injuries to Officer Riveros.

Officer Riveros, 35, began his career with the Baldwin Park Police Department in 2016.

He is survived by his mother and sister.

In honor of Officer Riveros, flags at the State Capitol and Capitol Annex Swing Space will be flown at half-staff.

