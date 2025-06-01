St. Albans Barracks // Burglary-Request For Information
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A2003749
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Catherine Gullo
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: Between 05/31/25 at 1515 hours and 06/01/25 at 0845 hours
INCIDENT: Burglary
ACCUSED: Under Investigation
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On June 1, 2025, at 0845 hours, Vermont State Police received a call regarding a burglary at the Richford Municipal Water Plant located on Green Ave in the Town of Richford. This is believed to have happened between Saturday May 31st and Sunday June 1st. The burglary is currently under investigation and anyone with information is urged to contact the Vermont State Police St. Albans Barracks at 802 524-5993 Option 3 or Submit a Tip | Vermont State Police .
V/R,
Trooper Catherine Gullo
Vermont State Police | Troop A – St. Albans Barracks
140 Fisher Pond Rd, St. Albans, VT 05478
802.524.5993 | ...
