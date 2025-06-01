Trevi Therapeutics To Host Conference Call And Webcast On June 2Nd To Share Topline Results From The Phase 2B CORAL Trial Of Haduvio In Patients With Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Chronic Cough

Conference call and webcast to be held at 8:30 a.m. ET

NEW HAVEN, Conn., June 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRVI ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing the investigational therapy HaduvioTM (oral nalbuphine ER) for the treatment of chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and in patients with refractory chronic cough (RCC), today announced a conference call and live webcast taking place tomorrow, Monday, June 2nd, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. ET, to share topline results from the Phase 2b CORAL trial of Haduvio in patients with IPF chronic cough.

Conference Call/Webcast

The Company will host a conference call and webcast to review the topline results. The live webcast, including audio and presentation slides, will be accessible at the time of the meeting and can be accessed here . To participate in the live conference call by phone, please dial (877) 870 4263 (domestic) or (412) 317 0790 (international) and ask to join the Trevi Therapeutics call. No code is necessary for access. An archived replay of the webcast will also be available for 30 days on the Company's website following the event.

About Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) Chronic Cough

Chronic cough is a highly prevalent condition in patients with IPF, impacting up to 85% of the IPF population. There are ~140,000 patients in the U.S. with IPF. The impact of chronic cough is significant with patients coughing up to 1,500 times per day. This consistent cough and any associated damage may lead to worsening disease, a higher risk of progression, death, or need for lung transplant. Chronic cough also often leads to a decline in patients' social, physical, and psychological quality of life. There are no approved therapies for the treatment of chronic cough in patients with IPF and current off-label treatment options provide minimal benefit to patients.

About Trevi Therapeutics, Inc.

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing the investigational therapy HaduvioTM (oral nalbuphine extended-release) for the treatment of chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and in patients with refractory chronic cough (RCC). Haduvio is the first and only investigational therapy to show a statistically-significant reduction in cough frequency in clinical trials of patients with IPF chronic cough and in patients with RCC. Haduvio acts on the cough reflex arc both centrally and peripherally as a kappa agonist and a mu antagonist (KAMA), targeting opioid receptors that play a key role in controlling chronic cough. Nalbuphine is not currently scheduled by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency.

Trevi intends to propose Haduvio as the trade name for oral nalbuphine ER. Its safety and efficacy have not been evaluated by any regulatory authority.

For more information, visit and follow Trevi on X (formerly Twitter) and LinkedIn .

SOURCE Trevi Therapeutics, Inc.

