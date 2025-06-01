Climax Mayor And Wife Arrested On Child Molestation & Cruelty To Children Charges

Climax, GA (June 1, 2025) – Joseph Kelly, 38, of Climax, GA, has been arrested and charged with two counts of child molestation. His wife, Natalie Kelly, 44, also of Climax, has been arrested and charged with two counts of cruelty to children in the second degree.

On Saturday, May 31, 2025, the Decatur County Sheriff's Office requested the assistance of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to investigate allegations that Joseph Kelly had sexual contact with multiple minors. Both Joseph and Natalie Kelly were arrested later that same day by GBI agents and Decatur County Sheriff's Office investigators. They were booked into the Decatur County Jail.

Joseph Kelly serves as the mayor of Climax and is employed by the Decatur County School District. At this time, there is no indication that the alleged acts are related to his employment.

The GBI investigation is active & ongoing. Once complete, it will be given to the South Georgia Judicial Circuit District Attorney's Office for prosecution.

