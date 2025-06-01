PXG Marks 5Th Year Of Women's Golf Month With Expanded #Shegolfs Invitation To Play Amid Historic Surge In Women's Golf Participation

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) In partnership with First Tee, PXG continues its mission to elevate women in golf, from the fairway to the front office

Scottsdale, AZ, June 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

PXG , under the direction of its Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) Renee Parsons, is proud to launch the fifth annual celebration of its #SheGolfs initiative for Women's Golf Month this June. Anchored in a deep commitment to access and equity, the 2025 effort underscores PXG's drive to expand the reach of golf to women of all backgrounds-through gear, mentorship, storytelling, and community.

The widespread effort arrives at a pivotal moment in golf. According to the National Golf Foundation, nearly 8 million women and girls played golf on a course in 2024-up 41% since 2019 and the highest level of participation since 2006. Women now make up 28% of all on-course golfers, a record high, and have driven roughly 60% of the net growth in green grass participation over the past five years.

From its inception, PXG has focused on serving the golfer in front of them-developing top-tier golf equipment tailored to a player's game, not their gender. This philosophy extends to PXG Apparel, where an ever-evolving line of high-performance and fashion-forward styles meet the needs of women across every facet of the game. PXG's LPGA Tour presence, featuring a growing roster of elite professionals, further reflects the brand's unwavering support of women at the sport's highest level.

“Women's Golf Month gives us a powerful opportunity to shine a light on the women's game-to celebrate the incredible talent, passion, and progress we're seeing and to extend a genuine invitation for more women to step into the community,” First Tee Board of Governors Member and PXG CMO Renee Parsons stated.

To kick off the month, PXG has announced two #SheGolfs Awards given to game-changing women who are championing participation in golf and making a difference through their work and personal efforts. Internal to PXG, the company recognizes eCommerce Solutions Manager Shelby Martinek. An avid golfer, Shelby dedicates her personal time to coaching First Tee youth. Helping shape the industry with her actions, PXG recognizes Jess McAlister, Founder and CEO of CATALYST9, for investing in women by bringing Women's Golf Magazine to the US in 2025.

Across the month of June, PXG will also deploy a series of meaningful opportunities. Key #SheGolfs initiatives include:



#SheGolfs Day to Play – Fifth Year Running: In what has become a cherished annual tradition, PXG will once again offer all female-identifying employees a paid day off to celebrate the game. Participants will receive #SheGolfs socks and a personal note from Renee Parsons as encouragement to hit the course-and share where they stand in their journey.

#SheGolfs Day to Play at Scottsdale National – In Partnership with First Tee: Building on a partnership launched in 2024, PXG and First Tee are collaborating on an exclusive #SheGolfs Day to Play at Scottsdale National Golf Club. Through an application program, two First Tee alumnae (ages 18–25) and two PXG team members will be selected for an overnight golf and mentorship experience. The event includes a villa stay, world-class round of golf, and a leadership luncheon hosted by Renee Parsons, alongside other dynamic PXG and First Tee representatives.

#SheGolfs Invitation to Play – A National Social Competition: Launching on June 16th, PXG is inviting women across the country to petition to win an exclusive club and apparel fitting experience and round on PXG . Open to all female golfers, this social first effort encourages connection and the celebration of women playing together.



Each member of the winning squad will receive:





A full set of custom fit PXG clubs & golf bag





A new fit for the course





A complimentary round of golf at a local course (courtesy of PXG)



A videographer to capture every swing, laugh, and fist bump!



How to enter:





On PXG's original post, tag your foursome, @PXG, and @PXGApparel on Instagram.





Use the hashtag #SheGolfs.

For 10 bonus entries, shoot a short video telling us why your foursome should win. Post the video to your Instagram feed, again tagging your foursome, @PXG, @PXGApparel, and #SheGolfs. #SheGolfs Product Bundle: PXG's #SheGolfs icon-a symbol of confidence, power, persistence, and joy-comes to life in a new limited-edition merchandise bundle. Featuring the #SheGolfs Sleeveless Polo, Crew Socks, and award-winning Women's Players Golf Glove, the bundle is available online and in PXG stores. Purchases help PXG champion and support First Tee and its programs aimed to empower young women and girls through golf.

“#SheGolfs isn't just about playing golf. It's about belonging. It's about walking into a pro shop and seeing yourself represented. It's about walking onto the tee box and knowing you deserve to be there,” Parsons added.“Today and every day, PXG is inviting a movement. One where women feel not only welcome in golf-but unstoppable.”

To learn more about PXG's Women's Golf Month initiatives, visit and follow #SheGolfs on social media.

ABOUT PARSONS XTREME GOLF

Founded by entrepreneur and self-proclaimed golf nut Bob Parsons, PXG embodies his belief that every new product – from golf clubs to sport fashion apparel – should be markedly better. Every innovation should noticeably improve your performance. And every moment of impact should elevate your enjoyment.

Today, PXG offers a complete lineup of right- and left-handed golf clubs, including drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges, and putters, engineered to be custom fit and built to every golfer's unique specification. The company also designs and delivers high-performance golf and lifestyle apparel and accessories.

PXG's professional staff includes Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Eric Cole, Jake Knapp, Patrick Fishburn, Zach Johnson, David Lipsky, Henrik Norlander, Chad Ramey, Mason Andersen, Cristobal Del Solar, Patrick Cover, Brandon Crick, Seth Reeves, Augusto Nunez, Paul Barjon, Sebastian Cappelen, Kevin Dougherty, Ryan McCormick, Shad Tuten, Joey Garber, Nathan Petronzio, Celine Boutier, Linnea Strom, Mina Harigae, Auston Kim, Gina Kim, Megan Khang, Minji Kang, Kaitlin Milligan, and Christina Kim.

ABOUT PGA TOUR FIRST TEE FOUNDATION (“FIRST TEE”)

The mission of First Tee is to impact the lives of young people by providing educational programs that build character and instill life-enhancing values through the game of golf. First Tee is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit youth development organization that is supported by the PGA TOUR and many other organizations, foundations, companies and individuals. Over more than 27 years, First Tee has reached millions of young people through its network of 150 Chapters, 12,000 schools and 2,000 youth centers. Headquartered in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA, programs are delivered in all 50 United States and select international locations.

The use of any trademarks is for reference purposes only and does not imply any affiliation with or endorsement by their respective owners.

Contact Info



Leela Brennan

...

+1 480-387-5591

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.