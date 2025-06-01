Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Economic Calendar: Key Market Events For The Week From June 2 To June 6, 2025


2025-06-01 03:11:49
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Get ready for a dynamic week with the Economic Calendar spotlighting critical market events from June 2 to June 6, 2025. Stay informed to seize opportunities in a landscape shaped by global economic releases.

Financial markets are poised for a pivotal week, with significant data from Brazil, the Eurozone, the U.S., and other key economies expected to influence global and regional trends. These releases will likely drive volatility across asset classes, offering both risks and opportunities for investors.

Brazil takes center stage with high-impact indicators, including the BC Focus Market Readout, S&P Global Manufacturing and Services PMIs, Industrial Production, Trade Balance, and Auto Sales, all set to shape Latin American market sentiment. These figures will provide crucial insights into Brazil's economic trajectory.

Globally, U.S. Nonfarm Payrolls, ISM Manufacturing and Non-Manufacturing PMIs, and Factory Orders, alongside the Eurozone's CPI, ECB Interest Rate Decision, and GDP data, are anticipated to steer market dynamics. Additional releases from Canada, South Africa, and Australia will further contribute to the week's market narrative.

The week kicks off on Monday with holidays in New Zealand (Queen's Birthday) and China (Dragon Boat Festival), potentially reducin trading volumes. Brazil's BCB Focus Market Readout and S&P Global Manufacturing PMI, alongside Eurozone ECB speeches and U.S. ISM Manufacturing PMI, will set the tone.



Tuesday features Brazil's IPC-Fipe Inflation Index and Industrial Production, paired with Eurozone CPI and U.S. Factory Orders, shaping global market outlooks.

Midweek, on Wednesday, Brazil's S&P Global Composite and Services PMIs align with Canada's BoC Interest Rate Decision, Eurozone Services PMIs, and U.S. ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI, offering insights into economic trends.

Thursday brings Brazil's Trade Balance, the Eurozone's ECB Interest Rate Decision, and U.S. Jobless Claims, signaling economic momentum.

The week wraps up on Friday with Brazil's PPI, IGP-DI Inflation Index, and Auto Sales, alongside U.S. Nonfarm Payrolls, Eurozone GDP, and Canada's Employment Change, delivering critical market cues.
Economic Calendar for the Week from June 2 to June 6, 2025
Monday, June 2, 2025
Brazil

07:25 AM BCB Focus Market Readout (Cons: -, Prev: -)
09:00 AM S&P Global Manufacturing PMI (May) (Cons: -, Prev: 50.3)

New Zealand

All Day Holiday: Queen's Birthday

China

All Day Holiday: Dragon Boat Festival

Eurozone

03:15 AM Spanish Manufacturing PMI (May) (Cons: 48.3, Prev: 48.1)
03:45 AM Italian Manufacturing PMI (May) (Cons: 49.5, Prev: 49.3)
03:55 AM German Manufacturing PMI (May) (Cons: 48.8, Prev: 48.4)
04:00 AM Manufacturing PMI (May) (Cons: 48.4, Prev: 49.0)
09:00 AM French 12-Month BTF Auction (Cons: -, Prev: 1.913%)
09:00 AM French 3-Month BTF Auction (Cons: -, Prev: 1.999%)
09:00 AM French 6-Month BTF Auction (Cons: -, Prev: 1.982%)
12:00 PM German Buba Balz Speaks
12:30 PM ECB President Lagarde Speaks

United States

09:45 AM Manufacturing PMI (May) (Cons: 52.3, Prev: 50.2)
10:00 AM ISM Manufacturing PMI (May) (Cons: 49.3, Prev: 48.7)
10:00 AM Construction Spending (MoM) (Apr) (Cons: 0.4%, Prev: -0.5%)

Canada

09:30 AM Manufacturing PMI (May) (Cons: -, Prev: 45.3)
Tuesday, June 3, 2025
Brazil

04:00 AM IPC-Fipe Inflation Index (MoM) (May) (Cons: -, Prev: 0.45%)
08:00 AM Industrial Production (MoM) (Apr) (Cons: -, Prev: 1.2%)
08:00 AM Industrial Production (YoY) (Apr) (Cons: -, Prev: 3.1%)

South Korea

All Day Holiday: Presidential Election Day

Eurozone

05:00 AM Core CPI (YoY) (May) (Cons: -, Prev: 2.7%)
05:00 AM CPI (YoY) (May) (Cons: 2.0%, Prev: 2.2%)
05:00 AM Unemployment Rate (Apr) (Cons: 6.2%, Prev: 6.2%)

United States

10:00 AM Factory Orders (MoM) (Apr) (Cons: -3.1%, Prev: 3.4%)
10:00 AM JOLTS Job Openings (Apr) (Cons: -, Prev: 7.192M)

Canada

08:30 AM Trade Balance (Apr) (Cons: 0.20B, Prev: -0.51B)
Wednesday, June 4, 2025
Brazil

09:00 AM S&P Global Composite PMI (May) (Cons: -, Prev: 49.4)
09:00 AM S&P Global Services PMI (May) (Cons: -, Prev: 48.9)
13:30 PM Foreign Exchange Flows (Cons: -, Prev: -0.186B)

Eurozone

03:15 AM Spanish Services PMI (May) (Cons: 53.0, Prev: 53.4)
03:55 AM German Services PMI (May) (Cons: 47.2, Prev: 49.0)
04:00 AM Services PMI (May) (Cons: 48.9, Prev: 50.1)

United States

08:15 AM ADP Nonfarm Employment Change (May) (Cons: 110K, Prev: 62K)
10:00 AM ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI (May) (Cons: 52.0, Prev: 51.6)
14:00 PM Beige Book

Canada

09:45 AM BoC Interest Rate Decision (Cons: 2.50%, Prev: 2.75%)
Thursday, June 5, 2025
Brazil

14:00 PM Trade Balance (May) (Cons: -, Prev: 8.15B)

Eurozone

08:15 AM ECB Interest Rate Decision (Jun) (Cons: 2.15%, Prev: 2.40%)
08:45 AM ECB Press Conference
05:00 AM PPI (MoM) (Apr) (Cons: -1.8%, Prev: -1.6%)

United States

08:30 AM Initial Jobless Claims (Cons: 232K, Prev: 240K)
08:30 AM Trade Balance (Apr) (Cons: -117.20B, Prev: -140.50B)

Canada

10:00 AM Ivey PMI (May) (Cons: 48.3, Prev: 47.9)
Friday, June 6, 2025
Brazil

05:00 AM Brazilian PPI (MoM) (Apr) (Cons: -, Prev: -0.62%)
07:00 AM IGP-DI Inflation Index (MoM) (May) (Cons: -, Prev: 0.30%)
10:00 AM Auto Production (MoM) (May) (Cons: -, Prev: 20.1%)
10:00 AM Auto Sales (MoM) (May) (Cons: -, Prev: 6.7%)
15:30 PM CFTC BRL Speculative Net Positions (Cons: -, Prev: 46.8K)

South Korea

All Day Holiday: Memorial Day

Singapore

All Day Holiday: Eid al-Adha

Eurozone

05:00 AM GDP (QoQ) (Q1) (Cons: 0.3%, Prev: 0.2%)
05:00 AM Retail Sales (MoM) (Apr) (Cons: 0.2%, Prev: -0.1%)

United States

08:30 AM Nonfarm Payrolls (May) (Cons: 130K, Prev: 177K)
08:30 AM Unemployment Rate (May) (Cons: 4.2%, Prev: 4.2%)

Canada

08:30 AM Employment Change (May) (Cons: -, Prev: 7.4K)
08:30 AM Unemployment Rate (May) (Cons: -, Prev: 6.9%)

This week's lineup, led by Brazil's economic indicators and amplified by global releases, delivers essential insights for navigating the financial markets.

