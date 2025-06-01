403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Economic Calendar: Key Market Events For The Week From June 2 To June 6, 2025
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Get ready for a dynamic week with the Economic Calendar spotlighting critical market events from June 2 to June 6, 2025. Stay informed to seize opportunities in a landscape shaped by global economic releases.
Financial markets are poised for a pivotal week, with significant data from Brazil, the Eurozone, the U.S., and other key economies expected to influence global and regional trends. These releases will likely drive volatility across asset classes, offering both risks and opportunities for investors.
Brazil takes center stage with high-impact indicators, including the BC Focus Market Readout, S&P Global Manufacturing and Services PMIs, Industrial Production, Trade Balance, and Auto Sales, all set to shape Latin American market sentiment. These figures will provide crucial insights into Brazil's economic trajectory.
Globally, U.S. Nonfarm Payrolls, ISM Manufacturing and Non-Manufacturing PMIs, and Factory Orders, alongside the Eurozone's CPI, ECB Interest Rate Decision, and GDP data, are anticipated to steer market dynamics. Additional releases from Canada, South Africa, and Australia will further contribute to the week's market narrative.
The week kicks off on Monday with holidays in New Zealand (Queen's Birthday) and China (Dragon Boat Festival), potentially reducin trading volumes. Brazil's BCB Focus Market Readout and S&P Global Manufacturing PMI, alongside Eurozone ECB speeches and U.S. ISM Manufacturing PMI, will set the tone.
Tuesday features Brazil's IPC-Fipe Inflation Index and Industrial Production, paired with Eurozone CPI and U.S. Factory Orders, shaping global market outlooks.
Midweek, on Wednesday, Brazil's S&P Global Composite and Services PMIs align with Canada's BoC Interest Rate Decision, Eurozone Services PMIs, and U.S. ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI, offering insights into economic trends.
Thursday brings Brazil's Trade Balance, the Eurozone's ECB Interest Rate Decision, and U.S. Jobless Claims, signaling economic momentum.
The week wraps up on Friday with Brazil's PPI, IGP-DI Inflation Index, and Auto Sales, alongside U.S. Nonfarm Payrolls, Eurozone GDP, and Canada's Employment Change, delivering critical market cues.
Economic Calendar for the Week from June 2 to June 6, 2025
Monday, June 2, 2025
Brazil
07:25 AM BCB Focus Market Readout (Cons: -, Prev: -)
09:00 AM S&P Global Manufacturing PMI (May) (Cons: -, Prev: 50.3)
New Zealand
All Day Holiday: Queen's Birthday
China
All Day Holiday: Dragon Boat Festival
Eurozone
03:15 AM Spanish Manufacturing PMI (May) (Cons: 48.3, Prev: 48.1)
03:45 AM Italian Manufacturing PMI (May) (Cons: 49.5, Prev: 49.3)
03:55 AM German Manufacturing PMI (May) (Cons: 48.8, Prev: 48.4)
04:00 AM Manufacturing PMI (May) (Cons: 48.4, Prev: 49.0)
09:00 AM French 12-Month BTF Auction (Cons: -, Prev: 1.913%)
09:00 AM French 3-Month BTF Auction (Cons: -, Prev: 1.999%)
09:00 AM French 6-Month BTF Auction (Cons: -, Prev: 1.982%)
12:00 PM German Buba Balz Speaks
12:30 PM ECB President Lagarde Speaks
United States
09:45 AM Manufacturing PMI (May) (Cons: 52.3, Prev: 50.2)
10:00 AM ISM Manufacturing PMI (May) (Cons: 49.3, Prev: 48.7)
10:00 AM Construction Spending (MoM) (Apr) (Cons: 0.4%, Prev: -0.5%)
Canada
09:30 AM Manufacturing PMI (May) (Cons: -, Prev: 45.3)
Tuesday, June 3, 2025
Brazil
04:00 AM IPC-Fipe Inflation Index (MoM) (May) (Cons: -, Prev: 0.45%)
08:00 AM Industrial Production (MoM) (Apr) (Cons: -, Prev: 1.2%)
08:00 AM Industrial Production (YoY) (Apr) (Cons: -, Prev: 3.1%)
South Korea
All Day Holiday: Presidential Election Day
Eurozone
05:00 AM Core CPI (YoY) (May) (Cons: -, Prev: 2.7%)
05:00 AM CPI (YoY) (May) (Cons: 2.0%, Prev: 2.2%)
05:00 AM Unemployment Rate (Apr) (Cons: 6.2%, Prev: 6.2%)
United States
10:00 AM Factory Orders (MoM) (Apr) (Cons: -3.1%, Prev: 3.4%)
10:00 AM JOLTS Job Openings (Apr) (Cons: -, Prev: 7.192M)
Canada
08:30 AM Trade Balance (Apr) (Cons: 0.20B, Prev: -0.51B)
Wednesday, June 4, 2025
Brazil
09:00 AM S&P Global Composite PMI (May) (Cons: -, Prev: 49.4)
09:00 AM S&P Global Services PMI (May) (Cons: -, Prev: 48.9)
13:30 PM Foreign Exchange Flows (Cons: -, Prev: -0.186B)
Eurozone
03:15 AM Spanish Services PMI (May) (Cons: 53.0, Prev: 53.4)
03:55 AM German Services PMI (May) (Cons: 47.2, Prev: 49.0)
04:00 AM Services PMI (May) (Cons: 48.9, Prev: 50.1)
United States
08:15 AM ADP Nonfarm Employment Change (May) (Cons: 110K, Prev: 62K)
10:00 AM ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI (May) (Cons: 52.0, Prev: 51.6)
14:00 PM Beige Book
Canada
09:45 AM BoC Interest Rate Decision (Cons: 2.50%, Prev: 2.75%)
Thursday, June 5, 2025
Brazil
14:00 PM Trade Balance (May) (Cons: -, Prev: 8.15B)
Eurozone
08:15 AM ECB Interest Rate Decision (Jun) (Cons: 2.15%, Prev: 2.40%)
08:45 AM ECB Press Conference
05:00 AM PPI (MoM) (Apr) (Cons: -1.8%, Prev: -1.6%)
United States
08:30 AM Initial Jobless Claims (Cons: 232K, Prev: 240K)
08:30 AM Trade Balance (Apr) (Cons: -117.20B, Prev: -140.50B)
Canada
10:00 AM Ivey PMI (May) (Cons: 48.3, Prev: 47.9)
Friday, June 6, 2025
Brazil
05:00 AM Brazilian PPI (MoM) (Apr) (Cons: -, Prev: -0.62%)
07:00 AM IGP-DI Inflation Index (MoM) (May) (Cons: -, Prev: 0.30%)
10:00 AM Auto Production (MoM) (May) (Cons: -, Prev: 20.1%)
10:00 AM Auto Sales (MoM) (May) (Cons: -, Prev: 6.7%)
15:30 PM CFTC BRL Speculative Net Positions (Cons: -, Prev: 46.8K)
South Korea
All Day Holiday: Memorial Day
Singapore
All Day Holiday: Eid al-Adha
Eurozone
05:00 AM GDP (QoQ) (Q1) (Cons: 0.3%, Prev: 0.2%)
05:00 AM Retail Sales (MoM) (Apr) (Cons: 0.2%, Prev: -0.1%)
United States
08:30 AM Nonfarm Payrolls (May) (Cons: 130K, Prev: 177K)
08:30 AM Unemployment Rate (May) (Cons: 4.2%, Prev: 4.2%)
Canada
08:30 AM Employment Change (May) (Cons: -, Prev: 7.4K)
08:30 AM Unemployment Rate (May) (Cons: -, Prev: 6.9%)
This week's lineup, led by Brazil's economic indicators and amplified by global releases, delivers essential insights for navigating the financial markets.
Financial markets are poised for a pivotal week, with significant data from Brazil, the Eurozone, the U.S., and other key economies expected to influence global and regional trends. These releases will likely drive volatility across asset classes, offering both risks and opportunities for investors.
Brazil takes center stage with high-impact indicators, including the BC Focus Market Readout, S&P Global Manufacturing and Services PMIs, Industrial Production, Trade Balance, and Auto Sales, all set to shape Latin American market sentiment. These figures will provide crucial insights into Brazil's economic trajectory.
Globally, U.S. Nonfarm Payrolls, ISM Manufacturing and Non-Manufacturing PMIs, and Factory Orders, alongside the Eurozone's CPI, ECB Interest Rate Decision, and GDP data, are anticipated to steer market dynamics. Additional releases from Canada, South Africa, and Australia will further contribute to the week's market narrative.
The week kicks off on Monday with holidays in New Zealand (Queen's Birthday) and China (Dragon Boat Festival), potentially reducin trading volumes. Brazil's BCB Focus Market Readout and S&P Global Manufacturing PMI, alongside Eurozone ECB speeches and U.S. ISM Manufacturing PMI, will set the tone.
Tuesday features Brazil's IPC-Fipe Inflation Index and Industrial Production, paired with Eurozone CPI and U.S. Factory Orders, shaping global market outlooks.
Midweek, on Wednesday, Brazil's S&P Global Composite and Services PMIs align with Canada's BoC Interest Rate Decision, Eurozone Services PMIs, and U.S. ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI, offering insights into economic trends.
Thursday brings Brazil's Trade Balance, the Eurozone's ECB Interest Rate Decision, and U.S. Jobless Claims, signaling economic momentum.
The week wraps up on Friday with Brazil's PPI, IGP-DI Inflation Index, and Auto Sales, alongside U.S. Nonfarm Payrolls, Eurozone GDP, and Canada's Employment Change, delivering critical market cues.
Economic Calendar for the Week from June 2 to June 6, 2025
Monday, June 2, 2025
Brazil
07:25 AM BCB Focus Market Readout (Cons: -, Prev: -)
09:00 AM S&P Global Manufacturing PMI (May) (Cons: -, Prev: 50.3)
New Zealand
All Day Holiday: Queen's Birthday
China
All Day Holiday: Dragon Boat Festival
Eurozone
03:15 AM Spanish Manufacturing PMI (May) (Cons: 48.3, Prev: 48.1)
03:45 AM Italian Manufacturing PMI (May) (Cons: 49.5, Prev: 49.3)
03:55 AM German Manufacturing PMI (May) (Cons: 48.8, Prev: 48.4)
04:00 AM Manufacturing PMI (May) (Cons: 48.4, Prev: 49.0)
09:00 AM French 12-Month BTF Auction (Cons: -, Prev: 1.913%)
09:00 AM French 3-Month BTF Auction (Cons: -, Prev: 1.999%)
09:00 AM French 6-Month BTF Auction (Cons: -, Prev: 1.982%)
12:00 PM German Buba Balz Speaks
12:30 PM ECB President Lagarde Speaks
United States
09:45 AM Manufacturing PMI (May) (Cons: 52.3, Prev: 50.2)
10:00 AM ISM Manufacturing PMI (May) (Cons: 49.3, Prev: 48.7)
10:00 AM Construction Spending (MoM) (Apr) (Cons: 0.4%, Prev: -0.5%)
Canada
09:30 AM Manufacturing PMI (May) (Cons: -, Prev: 45.3)
Tuesday, June 3, 2025
Brazil
04:00 AM IPC-Fipe Inflation Index (MoM) (May) (Cons: -, Prev: 0.45%)
08:00 AM Industrial Production (MoM) (Apr) (Cons: -, Prev: 1.2%)
08:00 AM Industrial Production (YoY) (Apr) (Cons: -, Prev: 3.1%)
South Korea
All Day Holiday: Presidential Election Day
Eurozone
05:00 AM Core CPI (YoY) (May) (Cons: -, Prev: 2.7%)
05:00 AM CPI (YoY) (May) (Cons: 2.0%, Prev: 2.2%)
05:00 AM Unemployment Rate (Apr) (Cons: 6.2%, Prev: 6.2%)
United States
10:00 AM Factory Orders (MoM) (Apr) (Cons: -3.1%, Prev: 3.4%)
10:00 AM JOLTS Job Openings (Apr) (Cons: -, Prev: 7.192M)
Canada
08:30 AM Trade Balance (Apr) (Cons: 0.20B, Prev: -0.51B)
Wednesday, June 4, 2025
Brazil
09:00 AM S&P Global Composite PMI (May) (Cons: -, Prev: 49.4)
09:00 AM S&P Global Services PMI (May) (Cons: -, Prev: 48.9)
13:30 PM Foreign Exchange Flows (Cons: -, Prev: -0.186B)
Eurozone
03:15 AM Spanish Services PMI (May) (Cons: 53.0, Prev: 53.4)
03:55 AM German Services PMI (May) (Cons: 47.2, Prev: 49.0)
04:00 AM Services PMI (May) (Cons: 48.9, Prev: 50.1)
United States
08:15 AM ADP Nonfarm Employment Change (May) (Cons: 110K, Prev: 62K)
10:00 AM ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI (May) (Cons: 52.0, Prev: 51.6)
14:00 PM Beige Book
Canada
09:45 AM BoC Interest Rate Decision (Cons: 2.50%, Prev: 2.75%)
Thursday, June 5, 2025
Brazil
14:00 PM Trade Balance (May) (Cons: -, Prev: 8.15B)
Eurozone
08:15 AM ECB Interest Rate Decision (Jun) (Cons: 2.15%, Prev: 2.40%)
08:45 AM ECB Press Conference
05:00 AM PPI (MoM) (Apr) (Cons: -1.8%, Prev: -1.6%)
United States
08:30 AM Initial Jobless Claims (Cons: 232K, Prev: 240K)
08:30 AM Trade Balance (Apr) (Cons: -117.20B, Prev: -140.50B)
Canada
10:00 AM Ivey PMI (May) (Cons: 48.3, Prev: 47.9)
Friday, June 6, 2025
Brazil
05:00 AM Brazilian PPI (MoM) (Apr) (Cons: -, Prev: -0.62%)
07:00 AM IGP-DI Inflation Index (MoM) (May) (Cons: -, Prev: 0.30%)
10:00 AM Auto Production (MoM) (May) (Cons: -, Prev: 20.1%)
10:00 AM Auto Sales (MoM) (May) (Cons: -, Prev: 6.7%)
15:30 PM CFTC BRL Speculative Net Positions (Cons: -, Prev: 46.8K)
South Korea
All Day Holiday: Memorial Day
Singapore
All Day Holiday: Eid al-Adha
Eurozone
05:00 AM GDP (QoQ) (Q1) (Cons: 0.3%, Prev: 0.2%)
05:00 AM Retail Sales (MoM) (Apr) (Cons: 0.2%, Prev: -0.1%)
United States
08:30 AM Nonfarm Payrolls (May) (Cons: 130K, Prev: 177K)
08:30 AM Unemployment Rate (May) (Cons: 4.2%, Prev: 4.2%)
Canada
08:30 AM Employment Change (May) (Cons: -, Prev: 7.4K)
08:30 AM Unemployment Rate (May) (Cons: -, Prev: 6.9%)
This week's lineup, led by Brazil's economic indicators and amplified by global releases, delivers essential insights for navigating the financial markets.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Bet20 Launches Premium Casino Platform With Trusted Licensing, Instant Crypto Withdrawals, And Elite Gaming
- Reppo Launches World's First Liquid Node Sale, Pioneering Decentralized Data Infrastructure
- BTSE Announces Bitcoin Pizza Day Campaign Milestones
- SPAYZ.Io To Roll Out Payment Solutions In Key African Markets
- Moonx: Bydfi's On-Chain Trading Engine - A Ticket From CEX To DEX
- Superfunded Unveils A Revolutionary Transparency Upgrade
- NEXPACE Launches Maplestory N And NXPC Token, Charting A New Chapter For Maplestory Universe
CommentsNo comment